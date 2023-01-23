Team Manager Hvdc Control & Protection Hardware Design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2023-01-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
You will join as an integral member of the Hardware & IT/OT management team within HVDC Control & Protection at a time when the demand for our solutions is booming and we are expanding to help our clients reach their environmental targets.
You will report to the Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Hardware & IT/OT Products.
We are looking for an engaging and driven person to lead a Hardware design team for HVDC Control & Protection deliveries and that want to grow together with their team and the company. In this role you will lead a team of control system hardware and cubicle design specialists, designing and delivering the HVDC Control & Protection systems to projects across the globe.
Your responsibilities
Be a positive role model for your team and beyond by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Lead a skilled Hardware design team with a focus to develop the team and individuals as well as creating a compelling vision ahead together with the Hardware & IT/OT management team
Adapting and implementing HVDC Control & Protection strategic initiatives to fit your team, in order to achieve business alignment
Plan team composition, individual development and competences needed in order to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers
To ensure quality output, you will take ownership of developing and documenting the team's work processes and monitor process adherence as well as leading continuous improvement efforts
Responsible for reporting progress, team activities and potential risks to Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Hardware & IT/OT Products
Your background
You have a strong interest, and preferably documented experience, in management techniques, developing teams and individuals in order to unlock their potential
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time in a dynamic environment
You are communicative, engaged and can handle the busy digital landscape of today, comfortable utilizing Teams and O365 suit to efficiently communicate with your team and beyond
You have experience in HVDC, AC substation design or Power Systems, large industrial or infrastructure projects and knowledge of industrial real-time control systems are qualifying.
You are an engaged person who thrives in a constantly changing environment and enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond
Proficient and fluent in English is required since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world. Swedish skills would be advantageous.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until the 12th of February 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Marcus Bengtsson, marcus.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
7368536