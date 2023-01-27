Team Manager Engineering
2023-01-27
We are looking for Team Manager Engineering
In IKEA Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it is at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who are familiar with working with the IKEA range, passionate about home furnishing and the business we are in and interested in solving real needs in people's homes.
As a Team Manager Engineering you will report to the Functional Manager and together with the Functional Manager be responsible for leading and developing the function including recruitments, development, performance management, retention and succession plans for co-workers in the team.
As a Team Manager Engineering you will be responsible for both business and people. Together with your Functional Manager you will define your business scope and how you together can create the best pre-conditions for your team to succeed.
You are guided by IKEA values and your strong leadership capabilities as you lead by example and act as role model, coach and motivate your coworkers in your daily behaviors. You are comfortable leading your team in change and constant transformation. Staying close to your team, assign tasks and responsibilities and closely follow through, whilst creating a culture of developing business and people together.
As a Team Manager Engineering you will:
Lead a team of Engineering specialists, cross-topics, and secure excellence in operations.
Lead competences development and succession plan
Lead the development and deployment of common Product Engineering guidelines, principles, and tools to ensure democratic design
Secure and optimize planning and allocation of relevant Engineering Specialists resources in Development & Life Cycle Maintenance
Contribute to engineering related topics like materials and packaging, as well as to Business Area strategies and business plan
Relevant parts of business & people dimension of engineering within the Range
The Team Manager Engineering is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace is important. This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
Application and practicalities
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
