Team Leader within Product development to Nimbus Group
Academic Work Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-08
Are you a boating enthusiast that looks for the next step within product development? Nimbus Group are searching for their next Team Leader to the Product development team in Gothenburg, where you will be responsible to lead and allocate resources. You're offered a position of trust regarding our product development projects where you will have a high degree of freedom and opportunities to influence your own work.
Nimbus Group AB is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of recreational boats. With a Scandinavian approach to design and function, boats are developed for today's and future boating. The products are characterized by seaworthiness, functionality and environmental awareness. The company develops, manufactures and sells the brands Alukin, Aquador, Bella, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts for the world market.
At our headquarters in the scenic GKSS harbor in Gothenburg, you'll find around 50 people, divided in different business areas: finance, product development, IT, marketing, sales, HR, and production.
As Team Leader för Product Development you'll take leadership of a team of 6 people. Your main tasks are divided into three fields: to lead and allocate resources to ensure progress in the product development projects and lead major development projects, act as Team Leader, e.g. lead and delegate tasks, support with work methodology, ensure the right competence and tools for each project, perform weekly team meetings, and perform 1 to 1-meetings with team members. You will also act as an operative resource in "Product development projects, e.g. CAD, PDM, Engineering calculations, CE-documentation, sea trials etc.
You will collaborate closely with some of our internal departments surrounding product development projects, e.g. Brand Manager, Product Manager, Technical Managers for each production facility and lastly our Purchasing department. External dialogues with authorities may also occur.
You are offered:
• A position of trust where you will be responsible for product development projects, and in extension Nimbus products from a business stand point
• High degree of freedom and opportunities to influence your own work
• An international work environment and modern office
Work tasks
• Lead and organize product development projects, with respect to budget, time schedule and staffing
• Lead the team for product development at the office in Gothenburg, i.e. lead and delegate tasks, support with work methodology, ensure the right competence and tools for each project, perform weekly team meetings, perform 1 to 1-meetings with team members and more
• Manage and develop the "product development process" to ensure that the projects are always run in a cost-effective manner with expected results
• Manage the development R&D IT-platform and related tools for the Nimbus Group
• BSc or MSc in Mechanical, Naval engineering or equivalent field
• 3+ years of work experience in project management
• 5+ years of work experience in product development
• Digital engineering skills at a professional level
• Fluent knowledge in English in both speech and writing
It is meritorious if you are:
• Fluent in Swedish in both speech and writing
• A dedicated sailor or boater
• Skippers degree
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Problem-solver
• Cooperative
• Influencing and inspiring
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and it is Nimbus Group's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
The recruitment process
• Step 1: Screening call + initial tests with Academic Work
• Step 2: Interview with Academic Work
• Step 3: Interview 1 with Nimbus Group
• Step 4: Interview 2 with Nimbus Group
• Step 5: References and background check with Academic Work
NOTE! As the final candidate in the recruitment process you will need to complete and go through a background check to be hired for the position. This will be handled by Academic Work.
With sales in the Nordics, Europe, North America and other markets and with production distributed across eight different plants, of which Nimbus owns four, the company is in a strong growth phase. Nimbus sells its boats to consumers via dealers. About half of the turnover goes through wholly owned dealers and half through independent dealers. The turnover exceeds SEK 1.9 billion and the company has approximately 600 employees.
