Teacher: Swedish Language And Literature
Grundskollärarjobb
2024-05-06
TEACHER: Swedish Language and Literature Svenska i Grundskolan åk 0-5
REPORTS TO: the Primary School Principal
Duties/Responsibilities:
Teaching of Swedish Language and Literature in Grades K-5
Contributing to the development and implementation of the curriculum
Communicating regularly with parents
Being an active and contributing member of the School's faculty
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school
Qualifications, Attributes and Experience the teacher is expected to have:
Qualifications in the area of Swedish Language: Lärarlegitimation Svenska i Grundskolan åk 1-9
Experience as a teacher
Excellent communication skills
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students
The ability to work effectively in a team
A pleasant and friendly personality
The ability to function effectively under pressure
The ability to show initiative and work independently
The successful applicant would ideally have a working knowledge of the IB PYP Programme or the International Primary Curriculum. Experience working with students from diverse cultures and countries would be an advantage.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
/Contract
Permanent - 60% to 80%
Starting - 6th August, 2024
Lön/Salary
Fast lön/fixed salary
Ansökan/Application
Last day for applications 17th May, 2024
WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATIONS IN ENGLISH AND FROM QUALIFIED TEACHERS
Please email a short statement of interest as well as a current CV to: application@intsch.se
