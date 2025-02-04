Taxi driver
Jafar, Imran / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jafar, Imran i Stockholm
We are now looking for taxi drivers in Stockholm. If you have a valid taxi driver's license from Sweden, we can help you with your dream job in Sweden. With us you will receive a competitive salary according to the collective agreement and comprehensive insurance.
Important requirements:
Valid taxi driver's license from Sweden.
Possibility to work full-time or part-time.
You must be prepared to work solid 8 - 10 hour shifts.
The cars are approved by Uber, Bolt, Arlanda Airport and the Swedish Transport Agency.
About the service:
Salary: Fixed and variable salary according to collective agreement.
Workplace: Stockholm, Sweden.
We offer a stable work environment with full benefits, ensuring both security and job satisfaction.
If you have a taxi driver's license and are looking for a meaningful career, apply now and start driving with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: imranjafar05@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jafar, Imran Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Jafar Imran Kontakt
Imran Jafar Imranjafar05@gmail.com 0769720376 Jobbnummer
9145535