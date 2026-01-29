Taxi driver

In drive / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-29


Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos In drive i Stockholm

We are now looking for taxi drivers in Stockholm. If you have a valid taxi driver's license from Sweden, we can help you with your dream job in Sweden. With us you will receive a competitive salary according to the collective agreement and comprehensive insurance.
Important requirements:
Valid taxi driver's license from Sweden.
Possibility to work full-time or part-time.
You must be prepared to work solid 8 - 10 hour shifts.
The cars are approved by Uber, Bolt, Arlanda Airport and the Swedish Transport Agency.

About the service:
Salary: Fixed and variable salary according to collective agreement.
Workplace: Stockholm, Sweden.
We offer a stable work environment with full benefits, ensuring both security and job satisfaction.

If you have a taxi driver's license and are looking for a meaningful career, apply now and start driving with us!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
E-post: imranjani05@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
In drive, https://indrive.se/

Arbetsplats
In Drive

Jobbnummer
9712932

Prenumerera på jobb från In drive

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos In drive: