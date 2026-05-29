Timebox Lead
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2026-05-29
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Koenigsegg, speed, precision, and innovation drive everything we do. We are looking for a Timebox Lead to transform platform strategy into predictable execution by driving planning, coordination, and delivery across our vehicle development programs.
In this role, you will own the end-to-end time plan, lead planning and follow-up activities, manage cross-functional dependencies, and ensure alignment between vehicle priorities and execution. You will create transparency, drive accountability, identify risks, and support teams in delivering on ambitious milestones.
What you'll do
Own and drive program time plans, including 8-week outlooks and 2-week execution cycles.
Facilitate planning, review, and follow-up meetings across development teams.
Coordinate dependencies and ensure clear ownership of deliverables.
Track progress, manage escalations, and proactively mitigate risks.
Align execution with vehicle priorities and program milestones.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of planning processes and management systems.
Who you are
Experienced in project, program, or product development management.
Strong planner with excellent coordination and stakeholder management skills.
Comfortable managing complex dependencies in fast-paced environments.
Structured, proactive, and solution-oriented.
A clear communicator who thrives on accountability and teamwork.
Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Project Management, Business Administration, or equivalent experience.
5+ years of experience in project or program management within product development.
Professional English skills, written and spoken.
Experience from automotive or other complex engineering industries is highly valued.
Join us and help drive the execution of some of the world's most innovative performance vehicles.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 74 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9937520