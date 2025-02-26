Tax Specialist, Volvo Group
2025-02-26
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We are approximately 1.400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries closely integrated with local business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further increase our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization, and offshoring.
What you will do
Are you passionate about tax and are looking for your next professional step in a global environment? You might be our new Tax Specialist to join our team in Gothenburg.
The Tax Specialist is responsible for preparation, analyses and maintaining income tax records, withholding taxes and reports for Swedish legal entities and income tax returns for Swedish legal entities with support from senior colleagues. The Tax specialist should also ensure compliance in the income taxes reporting for Swedish Volvo legal entities (compliance with tax regulations, Swedish GAAP, IFRS and internal AB Volvo Guidelines (FPP) and quality standards.
As a tax specialist you will participate in the work within the Tax department to ensure compliance and be a part of the improvement and digitalization work in the tax compliance process.
Your future team
You will be joining the FCA Group & Sweden team of Tax Specialists reporting to the Manager of Tax and VAT Specialists. You will have a broad network of colleagues within FCA and the Volvo Group. You will have a fantastic opportunity to broaden your skills and competencies together with a team of highly skilled and dedicated colleagues.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role you have a professional mindset, and a genuine interest in tax and accounting. You are a person with integrity and the ability to work independently but enjoy being a team player in a dedicated team. You have excellent collaboration and communication skills and are well organized with a problem-solving attitude. You have analytical skills and are looking to drive improvements, develop processes and digital ways of working.
Qualifications
University degree in Business Administration or similar education
Minimum 3 years of experience in accounting, IFRS reporting, and/or tax accounting
Solid understanding of finance processes and systems
Fully proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and preferably also of Power BI
Previous experience of SAP Masterfinance is a merit but not a requirement
What's in it for you?
You will join a team of highly skilled and professional colleagues with the opportunity to build an extensive network within Volvo Group with the possibility to learn, develop and grow. Being part of the Volvo Group will also give you multiple career opportunities. You will become a part of a company culture based on our values Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Every day, Volvo Group products and services ensure that people have food on the table, children arrive safely at school and roads and buildings can be constructed. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving the transition to sustainable and safe transport, mobility and infrastructure solutions toward a net-zero society.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Last application date is March 16 but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Anna Brorsson, Manager of Tax & VAT Specialists, anna.brorsson@volvo.com
Christina Hagberg, People and Culture Partner, christina.hagberg@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
