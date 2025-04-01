Tax Associate
2025-04-01
At OX2, you work for a professional and ambitious company that is committed to accelerating access to renewable energy to speed up the transition to clean energy. We are multi-specialists to the core, offering a dynamic and inspiring workplace and enabling seamless, cross-functional collaboration to achieve optimal results.
We're shaping the future of renewable energy and now we're looking for a Tax Associate to make a meaningful impact.
Tax Associate
The Structuring & Tax function today has four members, the Head of Structuring & Tax with three managers (Direct Tax, Indirect Tax and Transfer Pricing). In your role, you will be reporting to the Head of Structuring & Tax. On a day-to-day basis you will be assisting the Managers with their tasks. As such, the role provides an opportunity to develop and broaden your competence covering direct and indirect taxes as well as transfer pricing.
As part of our Structuring & Tax function, you will participate in a variety of projects and initiatives. With OX2's ongoing growth and innovation, your responsibilities will naturally expand, aligned with your skills, interests, and ambitions, with guidance from the Tax Managers.
Main responsibilities:
The acquisition and sale of projects.
Day-to-day questions.
Direct tax reporting and compliance, such as assisting with tax calculations
and tax returns.
Transfer pricing compliance, such as assistance with preparation of transfer
pricing documentation, etc.
VAT controls and monitoring OX2's VAT position.
Monitoring and analyzing changes in tax legislation.
Exploring and investigating new business models and collaborating with
external service providers to execute innovative strategies.
This is who we are looking to hire
We are seeking a sharp, curious and engaged new member to our team. The right person for the job is seeking a broad role that will offer many opportunities for you to grow and expand your competence. The perfect candidate is unpretentious, wants to work in a general role and is open to doing a lot of things in tax. Where you lack experience today, we are happy to teach you and you'll grow and develop together with us as a team and with OX2 as a company.
Your qualifications:
A university degree in Tax Law or a related field.
At least two years of relevant experience as a Tax professional is a must, ideally at a Big4 firm, law firm, or similar organization.
Very good communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
Experience in transactions and accounting is a plus but not mandatory.
Our offer to you
An exciting career in renewables, taking part in "powering the great shift."
A great opportunity for the right person to work with tax at the core of the business and grow, learn and develop together with skilled senior colleagues.
The Recruitment Process
Last time to apply is 2025-05-15 but applications will be reviewed continuously so do not hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible.
About OX2
OX2 is a fully integrated provider of renewable energy solutions at scale. We are an international multi-technology company bringing together the brightest minds and most ambitious team players to address the defining challenge of our time: the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the greater shift to a sustainable society and economy. We accelerate the access to renewable energy. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
For more information visit: www.ox2.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15
E-post: hanna.kraft@ox2.com Omfattning
