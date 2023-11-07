Talent Acquisition Specialist
2023-11-07
We are looking for our next Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our Center of Excellence team Talent Acquisition.
How will you contribute?
Our team 's mission is to secure stability of operations/business through proper staffing of positions in regards to quality of profiles and time to fill positions. We want to attract the best talents, assuring best in class candidate experience. This we do by building an effective recruitment pipeline by anticipating and addressing the needs for tomorrow. We aim to upskill and align all stakeholders on common processes, tools and competencies linked to Talent Acquisition.
The Talent Acquisition Specialist has some of the below responsibilities for entities in Northern Europe:
Together with HR business partners, ensure a sustainable talent pooling and succession planning thanks to a proactive talent acquisition strategy.
Execute internal and external recruitment process activities including employer branding, sourcing, selection with HR business partners & managers and assessments.
Implement AL leaderships programs in support of the Talent Lead and Talent teams at hub and group levels.
Handling recruitment in our HR tool myHR (workday).
Support the Talent Lead with key population processes together with HR Business Partners (local high potential, international high potentials), as well as coordinating key competencies programs.
Support the Talent Lead in keeping performance process on track by providing employee data, communication, support to managers & employees .
Are you a match?
In order to succeed and thrive in this role you are a natural communicator, easily connecting both with our internal stakeholders as well as candidates applying to our open positions. You preferably have a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Communication or Human Resources. English is our corporate language, so we expect you to have a high level of competence in the language (writing, reading and speaking).
As a person you show strong judgement, you are inspirational, a true change agent, creative and curious. We have a fast paced environment, so being agile, helpful and organised really helps.
Interested? Please send your application no later than 21 November 2023 to eunordic-hr-recruitment@airliquide.com
. Please name the subject "TA Specialist"
This recruitment is handled by our in-house recruitment team. For that reason, we do not want any contact from recruitment/consultancy agencies. Thank you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-21
E-post: eunordic-hr-recruitment@airliquide.com
