Postdoc position Seaweed biorefining into multiple products
2024-05-09
Seaweed is a unique biomass as its production not put further pressure on access to arable land and fresh water. Also, it mitigates eutrophication. In this post doc position, you will be part of harnessing the multiple values of seaweed by building new blue biorefinery concepts.
Information about the division and the department
The division of Food and Nutrition Science (FNS) is one of four research divisions at LIFE. FNS addresses major societal challenges related to sustainable food production, nutrition and health. We conduct fundamental and applied research, innovation, education and dissemination in Food and Nutrition Science with the aim to provide new knowledge and solutions that pave the way for a sustainable planet and healthy humans. Research topics span from food chemistry and food technology to molecular and data- driven nutrition (Precision Nutrition). In Food Science, we focus primarily on marine and plant-based food systems for which we develop tools and processes to promote high food quality, minimize losses throughout the value chain and allow nutrient recovery from alternative biomasses. In nutrition, we focus on human observational and intervention studies as well as cell- based model studies and apply advanced data-driven approaches and state of the art biochemical and OMICs technologies to understand and predict the role of foods, dietary components and dietary patterns in human health. The research is also related to global food security topics in an international context.
Major responsibilities
In the Formas-funded MAREFINE project, biorefinery concepts will be designed for recovery of maximum values from a selection of blue biomasses. This post doc project targets seaweed as one such biomass, and aims at developing smart and scalable cascading sequences to recover e.g. proteins, polysaccharides and low molecular weight substances of confirmed high quality and function for a variety of application areas. Species in focus are e.g., sea lettuce, dulse and sugar kelp, each providing different sets of target molecules. For a whole value chain perspective, links between post-harvest handling regimes and biorefining will also be explored, as will subsequent links to manufacturing of end products.
Results will showcase the potential of seaweed as part of a future blue bioeconomy aligning with both Swedish and European strategies. The work will be carried out in close collaboration between several academic and industrial partners, paving the way for efficient utilization of results.
Qualifications
To qualify as a postdoc, the applicant must hold an PhD degree in Biotechnology, Chemistry, Bioscience, Food Science, Food technology, Biochemical engineering, Biochemistry or similar. Fluent English in writing and speaking as well as strong communication and analytical skills are also required.
It is a wish that the applicant has research experience from work with seaweed, polysaccharides, proteins and/or biorefining.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240297 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-06-09
For questions, please contact:
Ingrid Undeland, undeland@chalmers.se
