PhD student position in Seaweed valorization for high quality products
2024-05-09
SUSWEED aims at releasing the potential of Swedish seaweed as a future sustainable food source. You will be part of creating new circular seaweed cultivation systems, and subsequently, in the design of new processing sequences securing high-quality seaweed products.
Information about the division and the department
The division of Food and Nutrition Science (FNS) is one of four research divisions at LIFE. FNS addresses major societal challenges related to sustainable food production, nutrition and health. We conduct fundamental and applied research, innovation, education and dissemination in Food and Nutrition Science with the aim to provide new knowledge and solutions that pave the way for a sustainable planet and healthy humans. Research topics span from food chemistry and food technology to molecular and data- driven nutrition (Precision Nutrition). In Food Science, we focus primarily on marine and plant-based food systems for which we develop tools and processes to promote high food quality, minimize losses throughout the value chain and allow nutrient recovery from alternative biomasses. In nutrition, we focus on human observational and intervention studies as well as cell- based model studies and apply advanced data-driven approaches and state of the art biochemical and OMICs technologies to understand and predict the role of foods, dietary components and dietary patterns in human health. The research is also related to global food security topics in an international context.
Major responsibilities
In this PhD-project, food industry side streams will be pre-processed for optimal integration into seaweed cultivation, the latter carried out by Tjärnö Marine laboratory. Subsequently, protein-enriched seaweed biomasses will be stabilized and converted into versatile and high-quality intermediate raw materials; ready for the industry to incorporate into a broad variety of food products, some developed within the project. Important tasks will here be to optimize the sequence of stabilization and processing methods against the seaweed colour, flavour and nutritional properties, the latter in terms of both nutrient content and digestibility/accessibility.
Results will boost diversification of our food system, stimulate broad acceptance for seaweed as a new sustainable food commodity and ultimately enhance food security. The work is part of the Formas-funded SUSWEED project, and will be carried out in close collaboration between academic and industrial partners paving the way for fast implementation of project results.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, the applicant must hold an MSc degree in Biotechnology, Chemistry, Bioscience, Food Science, Food technology, Biochemical engineering, Biochemistry or similar. Fluent English in writing and speaking, strong communication and analytical skills are also required.
Research experience from work with seaweed/algae, seaweed processing, seaweed quality, in vitro digestions, analytical chemistry/food analysis is meritorius.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240299 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-06-09
For questions, please contact:
Ingrid Undeland, undeland@chalmers.se
Rikard Landberg, rikard.landberg@chalmers.se
Jennies Strömstedt, jennie.stromstedt@chalmers.se
