Junior EAM Application Consultant
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-05-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you looking for a kick start for your career? Would you like to deal with business requirements in an international team? For the Team ERP Maintenance Solutions within Transformation and Corporate IT, as part of Vattenfall IT, we are looking for a fresh minded and engaged person for the role as a Junior EAM Application Consultant,
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Daily support towards business users might include tasks such as:
Support, training and dialogue regarding identified issues
Analyzing issues standalone, with other functional colleagues or with SAP developers
Documenting solutions and specifications
Presenting solutions for review
SAP configuration related tasks
Aligning with projects and other internal teams
Aligning with external contractorsWorks according to the processes, procedures and guidelines of the company, for example the ITIL processes.
Follows developments in the sector, identifies potential improvements in functionalities, performance and processes. Translates this data into concrete improvement proposals.
Qualifications
We are looking to strengthen our team with a curious and communicative person. The job includes both maintenance related tasks as well as project related - therefore experience from project related work is a plus but not a must.
University degree (Bachelor or Masters, preferably within IT)
Eager to learn new technologies
Team player
Some experience from agile projects or environments related to SAP implementations would be an advantage
Optional: Hands on Experience in SAP PM/MM
Optional: Experience from Agile environments/projects
Optional: JIRA, DevOps
Ability to cooperate with team members and customers and communicate effectively
Ability to organize and solve problems
Swedish and English language skills - verbal and written
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman at carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 31st of May 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8669636