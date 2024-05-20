Systemutveklare
2024-05-20
We have a requirement for the position of System developer with one of our clients.
Location: Borlänge
Requirements:
• The consultant must have 8 years of documented experience in system development on the SharePoint platform.
• The consultant must have 8 years of documented experience with system development in .NET or C#
• The consultant must have 8 years of documented experience with jQuery.
• The consultant must have 5 years of documented experience with ASP .NET MVC.
• The consultant must have documented experience with Biztalk.
• The consultant must have 8 years of experience with MS SQL server.
• The consultant must have 5 years of documented experience in Automation in TFS/Azure Devops Server.
• Spoken and written knowledge of Swedish Language.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application deadline: 25-05-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-25
