Systems Engineer

Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-06-01


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Location: MalmöDepartment: Infrastructure & Cloud
The roleAs a Systems Engineer, you will play a central role in our cloud transformation by operating, evolving, and securing our cloud platforms across AWS and Azure.

This is a hands-on role combining both operational responsibility and strategic impact. You will work across infrastructure, networking, and cloud services, ensuring high availability, strong governance, and secure, scalable environments. You will be collaborating closely with engineering, security, network, and product teams in an international environment.

You will contribute to ongoing cloud migrations, platform maturity, and the continuous improvement of our infrastructure landscape.

What you will be up to

Manage and evolve Verisure's cloud platform across Azure and AWS

Support and drive migration of infrastructure and network services to the cloud

Ensure cloud governance, security, and cost optimization

Build and maintain Infrastructure as Code using Terraform (expert level)

Automate configuration and system setup using Ansible

Apply Policy-as-Code and enforce cloud standards and guardrails

Manage and operate Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) environments

Support container-based workloads and modern orchestration practices

Ensure secure connectivity across regions and hybrid environments

Contribute to high availability and multi-region design decisions

Support backup, disaster recovery, and resilience strategies

Debug and resolve infrastructure and platform issues

Collaborate cross-functionally with engineering, security, network, and product teams

Contribute to DevOps, CI/CD, and GitOps practices and improvements

Monitor infrastructure performance and KPIs

Drive preventive and corrective maintenance and continuous improvements

Good fit if you have
Strong communicator with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.

Strong problem-solving skills and a collaborative mindset.

Experience with AWS for hybrid/integration needs.

Strong understanding of cloud governance, security, and cost optimization

Experience with IT infrastructure across Linux and Microsoft platforms

Experience running both traditional and cloud-native environments

Proven experience migrating services to cloud environments

Strong proficiency in Terraform and Ansible

Good understanding of cloud architecture concepts (HA, redundancy, multi-region)

Experience with AKS and container platforms

Experience with observability tools (monitoring, logging, alerting)

Scripting skills in Python, Bash, or PowerShell

Understanding of DevOps, CI/CD, GitOps, and Agile ways of working

Nice to have / technologies and areas we work with

Azure RBAC, Policies, and Landing Zones

AWS governance and policy frameworks

Networking (routing, firewalling, connectivity)

Vendor collaboration (e.g., cloud or infrastructure providers)

IoT or large-scale distributed systems

Chaos engineering and resilience testing

Project management experience

Should I apply?Strong fit if most of these resonate with you:

You enjoy working hands-on with cloud infrastructure and platforms

You like combining operations with continuous improvement and automation

You care about security, governance, and building reliable systems

You want to grow into more strategic cloud responsibilities over time

You thrive in collaborative, cross-functional environments

FAQ
Is this a pure operational role?No. This role combines hands-on cloud operations with strategic contributions to platform evolution, governance, and architecture.

What cloud platforms will I work with?Primarily, AWS used for hybrid and integration scenarios.

Will I work alone or in a team?You will be part of an experienced IT Operations team working closely with multiple functions across the global organization.

Is this an architecture role?Not fully, but you will contribute to architectural decisions and work closely with architects.

Bottom lineIf you want a role where you can both operate and shape cloud platforms at scale, working with modern tools and real-world impact, this is your opportunity to be part of Verisure's cloud transformation.

My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!

Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.

About VerisureVerisure is the leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America. As of 31 December 2025, Verisure provides premium monitored alarm services to a portfolio of ~6.2 million families and small businesses across 18 countries, with a team of more than 30,000 colleagues.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, Verisure delivered a strong financial performance: Total Revenue of €3,745 million, Adjusted EBITDA of €1,708 million (46% margin) and Adjusted EBIT of €953 million (25% margin). This performance builds on the Company's track record of resilient, uninterrupted growth over the long-term and highlights the strength of its recurring revenue model.
Verisure is majority owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC, a leading private equity investment firm.

Beginning October 8th 2025, Verisure is listed in the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. With €3.1 billion raised in primary proceeds, this was the largest IPO in Europe since 2022 and the largest in Sweden in over 25 years.

Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2026031162".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Verisure Sverige AB (org.nr 556153-2176)
Malmö (visa karta)
201 23  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB

Kontakt
Recruiter
Robert Jonasson Robert Jonasson
robert.jonasson@verisure.com

Jobbnummer
9940419

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