Systems Engineer
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
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Location: MalmöDepartment: Infrastructure & Cloud
The roleAs a Systems Engineer, you will play a central role in our cloud transformation by operating, evolving, and securing our cloud platforms across AWS and Azure.
This is a hands-on role combining both operational responsibility and strategic impact. You will work across infrastructure, networking, and cloud services, ensuring high availability, strong governance, and secure, scalable environments. You will be collaborating closely with engineering, security, network, and product teams in an international environment.
You will contribute to ongoing cloud migrations, platform maturity, and the continuous improvement of our infrastructure landscape.
What you will be up to
Manage and evolve Verisure's cloud platform across Azure and AWS
Support and drive migration of infrastructure and network services to the cloud
Ensure cloud governance, security, and cost optimization
Build and maintain Infrastructure as Code using Terraform (expert level)
Automate configuration and system setup using Ansible
Apply Policy-as-Code and enforce cloud standards and guardrails
Manage and operate Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) environments
Support container-based workloads and modern orchestration practices
Ensure secure connectivity across regions and hybrid environments
Contribute to high availability and multi-region design decisions
Support backup, disaster recovery, and resilience strategies
Debug and resolve infrastructure and platform issues
Collaborate cross-functionally with engineering, security, network, and product teams
Contribute to DevOps, CI/CD, and GitOps practices and improvements
Monitor infrastructure performance and KPIs
Drive preventive and corrective maintenance and continuous improvements
Good fit if you have
Strong communicator with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.
Strong problem-solving skills and a collaborative mindset.
Experience with AWS for hybrid/integration needs.
Strong understanding of cloud governance, security, and cost optimization
Experience with IT infrastructure across Linux and Microsoft platforms
Experience running both traditional and cloud-native environments
Proven experience migrating services to cloud environments
Strong proficiency in Terraform and Ansible
Good understanding of cloud architecture concepts (HA, redundancy, multi-region)
Experience with AKS and container platforms
Experience with observability tools (monitoring, logging, alerting)
Scripting skills in Python, Bash, or PowerShell
Understanding of DevOps, CI/CD, GitOps, and Agile ways of working
Nice to have / technologies and areas we work with
Azure RBAC, Policies, and Landing Zones
AWS governance and policy frameworks
Networking (routing, firewalling, connectivity)
Vendor collaboration (e.g., cloud or infrastructure providers)
IoT or large-scale distributed systems
Chaos engineering and resilience testing
Project management experience
Should I apply?Strong fit if most of these resonate with you:
You enjoy working hands-on with cloud infrastructure and platforms
You like combining operations with continuous improvement and automation
You care about security, governance, and building reliable systems
You want to grow into more strategic cloud responsibilities over time
You thrive in collaborative, cross-functional environments
FAQ
Is this a pure operational role?No. This role combines hands-on cloud operations with strategic contributions to platform evolution, governance, and architecture.
What cloud platforms will I work with?Primarily, AWS used for hybrid and integration scenarios.
Will I work alone or in a team?You will be part of an experienced IT Operations team working closely with multiple functions across the global organization.
Is this an architecture role?Not fully, but you will contribute to architectural decisions and work closely with architects.
Bottom lineIf you want a role where you can both operate and shape cloud platforms at scale, working with modern tools and real-world impact, this is your opportunity to be part of Verisure's cloud transformation.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
About VerisureVerisure is the leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America. As of 31 December 2025, Verisure provides premium monitored alarm services to a portfolio of ~6.2 million families and small businesses across 18 countries, with a team of more than 30,000 colleagues.
For the year ended 31 December 2025, Verisure delivered a strong financial performance: Total Revenue of €3,745 million, Adjusted EBITDA of €1,708 million (46% margin) and Adjusted EBIT of €953 million (25% margin). This performance builds on the Company's track record of resilient, uninterrupted growth over the long-term and highlights the strength of its recurring revenue model.
Verisure is majority owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC, a leading private equity investment firm.
Beginning October 8th 2025, Verisure is listed in the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. With €3.1 billion raised in primary proceeds, this was the largest IPO in Europe since 2022 and the largest in Sweden in over 25 years.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2026031162". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176)
Malmö (visa karta
)
201 23 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Kontakt
Recruiter
Robert Jonasson Robert Jonasson robert.jonasson@verisure.com Jobbnummer
9940419