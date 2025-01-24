Systems Engineer -
Why we will love you
We are looking for a Systems Engineer that would like to enable Digital IKEA with better and more cost-efficient storage and data protection solutions for the many people.
In Storage and Data Protection team we are working with the core IT infrastructure that supports IKEA services and co-workers with state-of-the-art storage and data protection solutions. We operate on a global basis throughout 5 datac-enters and many distributed sites.
What you'll have:
We need you to have good experience within enterprise infrastructure related to data protection and/or storage technology. You have experience of close collaboration with consumers and taking business requirements from concept to a complete product for the consumers. IKEA Digital is an enabled agile organization
We value IKEA values! In this role we trust that you have a great drive to fulfill our mission statement, can inspire others and take lead of yours and the team's development. Since we are a global team with coworkers in USA, Sweden, India and China, great communication skills are essential, and you must be fluent in English.
It's essential that you have broad knowledge in the following areas
Agile work methodology and supporting tools like Jira
Common knowledge within different storage technologies such as block, file, object storage & SAN
Storage and data protection related monitoring and reporting tool
Knowledge of fundamentals within Linux CLI and scripting languages
In addition to this it would be of great value if you've been working with automation, playbooks, API, GIT repository or equivalent.
Your responsibilities
You will be working physically and/or virtually in fully empowered and agile teams. Together with the Service Manager, Engineering Managers, Senior System Engineer and System Engineer you will create, maintain, and promote the roadmap, ensure optimized service offering based on the latest technologies and drive a competitive advantage for our consumers.
Be a leader and apply and adhere to the digital engineering best practices with an agile development approach.
Be the technical resource in your area of responsibility and support current and future business within Digital IKEA.
Deliver infrastructure through automation and with self-service capabilities for efficiency, availability, and usability.
Do continuous improvements and innovation within this area.
Participate in the implementation of new technologies and infrastructure projects.
Together as a team
The team is a versatile technical group of 9 people with a lot of experience, located over the whole globe within the area of storage and data protection. We provide resilient storage and data protection solutions for customers, retail, warehouses and coworkers. The team works very closely with other teams in the service area such as compute, facility, and automation teams.
We are passionate about developing and maintaining core infrastructure capabilities by finding smarter, more resilient, and automated ways of working.
We value team players who are used to working in agile and pragmatic ways. We are motivated by leading your own development and inspired by succeeding as a team.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The role is based in Älmhult or Helsingborg, Sweden and you will report to an Engineering Manager.
