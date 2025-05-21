Systems Designer Technology Testbeds (763867)
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson is the global leader in bringing new mobile communication technology to market. We are now looking for dedicated and skilled System Designers with a passion for inventing, realizing and evaluating new technology.
Technology Testbeds belongs to Standards & Technology, a unit within Business Area Networks, that focuses on technology strategy, innovation, and evolution of Ericsson's Radio Access Network. Technology Testbeds try out state-of-the-art technologies and concepts in practice before they are turned into products.
The testbed approach means to create prototypes using available hardware and software design tools, with the aim to create patents, give input to technology product roadmap decisions and to act as a bridge between research and product development. Main areas are radio design, signal processing, AI/ML, software technologies and cloud technologies.
What you will do:
Be part of a project that covers concept and algorithm design, software architecture and design of a distributed system with both real-time and asynchronous aspects and platform design for both hardware-near software and cloud technologies. Work with the system across those dimensions but focusing on one or a few of them.
Quickly learn new technologies and adapt to changing requirements
Build and demonstrate complete systems
Lead and participate in studies, design and integration efforts
Invent and employ new concepts and algorithms
The skills you bring:
• PhD, or MSc with 3-5 years working experience, in telecom, software, signal processing, data science or related area.
• A proven record to solve problems using engineering, technology and creativity
• Delight in elegant and simple solutions
• Aptitude for leadership
• Analytical thinking and quick learning
• Programming skills
We believe that our ideal candidate also is skilled in:
• Effective collaboration
• Clear communication on technical concepts
• Knowledge sharing
• Networking with peers
• Quality focus and problem-solving
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
