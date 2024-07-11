System Verification Engineers to Electromobility
2024-07-11
Are you an Engineer who is passionate about a sustainable future?
Do you want to feel that you make a difference every day you go home from work?
Then this role is for you! The electric vehicle development is rapidly growing and creating exciting opportunities within Product Development. Here, you will meet - or even exceed - customer expectations with our new Electric products. Within Electromobility, we are a dedicated team that is taking the lead in securing that our customer vehicles are fully operational. The exciting part of our team's responsibility is that we have the full scope of the Electric Propulsion Systems (EPS).
We are looking for several System Verification Engineers to join our team Electromobility Technical Support (ETS). The team has the responsibility to make sure our project vehicles are always in best possible shape to secure development and verification activities. We also support vehicle start-ups, resolving issues in end-customer owned vehicles and various other varied and challenging tasks. No day is the other alike!
The role
As System Verification Engineer at ETS, you will be responsible for fault tracing, analyzing, and resolving all EPS software and hardware-related problems that might occur in our project vehicles. You work in close collaboration with verification and design engineers with a large personal responsibility, supported by your team when needed.
To secure that you are always on top of Electromobility developments, you also take an active part in the planned test activities within the Agile Release Train.
The work is mainly carried out in our CampX Complete Vehicle Laboratory (CVLe), but occasional traveling to test and production sites as well as customer locations around the world to investigate and resolve problems is an important and rewarding part of the job.
This is what we offer
You will work with a broad mix of practical and analytical tasks within testing, fault tracing and analyses spanning the full scope of the EPS. You will be part of a great team of social, innovative, and passionate colleagues who focus on the common goal of keeping our project vehicles on the road as well as have fun together at work.
As System Verification Engineer at ETS you get a unique opportunity to rapidly develop your current expertise into Electromobility, a very broad system skill will give you an upper hand in your future Electromobility career!
This is you
You have an optimistic mindset and a passion for trucks and electromobility. We believe you already have experience within measurement, testing and fault tracing of conventional vehicles, as well as a genuine interest in developing your skills towards Electromobility. You are a good team player who likes to collaborate with your colleagues and also work independently as well as take responsibility for your own development.
Requirements:
• Bachelor- or master's degree within engineering or equivalent
• Practical experience working with Vision, Canalyzer etc.
• Driver's license for car, B
• Good communication skills and proficient spoken and written English and Swedish
• Good analytical skills and a passion for problem solving
Meritorious:
• Driver's license for trucks, C
Curious and want to know more?
Kjell Berntsson, Manager Electromobility Technical Support, kjell.berntsson@volvo.com
Last application date: 12 th of August, 2024.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
