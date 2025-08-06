System Verification Engineer To Alten In Gothenburg
2025-08-06
We are seeking an engineer with a strong interest in embedded software and a solid understanding of vehicle systems. If you have experience in integration, verification, and software release within complex embedded environments, this role as Embedded Software Integration & Verification Engineer could be a great fit for you.
In this role, you'll take a key position in ensuring the software's functionality, stability, and integration within complete vehicle systems. You will configure and integrate both platform and application software and verify that the software works as expected in a full vehicle context. The role also includes developing and improving test environments and automated test solutions.
You'll collaborate with development teams, test engineers, and system owners in an agile environment, all with the goal of delivering robust and high-quality embedded software.
WHAT WE OFFER
Every employee is equally important to ALTEN's success! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development, and community. ALTEN operates across several industries, with a wide range of assignments, supportive managers, and education through the ALTEN Academy-making it possible for you to always grow with us. Your preferences steer your journey forward.
As a consultant, you'll feel both part of your assignment team and enjoy strong internal community at ALTEN. Through our internal networks such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports, you have the opportunity to engage in the topics and activities that matter to you. At ALTEN, we value work-life balance, which is why we offer three additional days off per year. You're covered by a collective agreement and offered benefits such as wellness allowance, pension plans, and insurance.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an Embedded Software Integration & Verification Engineer, you will work with integration, configuration, and testing of embedded software in vehicles. You'll ensure the correct operation of software when integrated into the vehicle's electrical system and contribute to the verification of test and calibration operations in the complete vehicle.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
Integrate software components into complete ECU/node packages
Perform verification and validation of test and calibration functionality
Develop automated test solutions in Python, Robot Framework, or similar
Work with continuous integration and build environments
Read and interpret technical specifications
Collaborate in agile teams and contribute to effective software delivery
ARE YOU THE ONE WE'RE LOOKING FOR?
We're looking for someone with strong technical skills, a collaborative mindset, and experience in software integration and verification. You enjoy working at the intersection of vehicles, software, and systems.
WE BELIEVE YOU HAVE:
Minimum 4 years of experience in embedded software verification (preferably in the automotive sector)
Solid understanding of vehicle electrical architecture
Experience with software release processes
Knowledge of tools like GIT and Grade-X
Experience working in agile teams
Proficiency in English
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest engineering and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in around 30 countries. Our engineers perform complex and highly technical projects throughout the entire product development cycle for leading companies across multiple industries, including Automotive, Defence & Security, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Public Services, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are about 1,300 committed employees located in 9 cities-from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award given to companies offering unique career and development opportunities.
