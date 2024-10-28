System Verification Engineer for AD and Functional Safety
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you a skilled System Verification Engineer with expertise in HIL/SIL testing? Join our dynamic team to play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and functionality of advanced automotive systems. You'll contribute to the development of robust testing methods and work on cutting-edge projects that drive automotive innovation within AD- functions (Autonomous driving functions) and Functional Safety.
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by engineers, for engineers. We've created a company where our employees are always the focus. In everything we do, we strive to foster high engagement and be attentive to our employees' ideas about their work and career paths. Together, we're building a strong, inclusive, and curious culture with favorable conditions for you as an employee. We want you to find an assignment where you can feel passionate and grow, with a balanced life.
We are looking for a System Verification Engineer to join us to support one of our customers in the Automotive domain.
Key Responsibilities:
• HIL/SIL Verification: Conduct system verification testing using Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) simulators to validate system performance and reliability, including ADAS functionalities.
• Test Development & Execution: Develop, implement, and refine automated test cases at the system level to ensure comprehensive coverage.
• Data Analysis & Reporting: Analyze test results, document findings, and present insights to support ongoing development and optimization.
• Test Strategy Improvement: Work continuously to improve testing strategies, identifying new approaches to enhance verification coverage and efficiency.
• Collaborative Testing: Conduct in-wehicle testing and validations that require a C-driving license for practical assessments in vehicle environments.
Qualifications:
• Experience with HIL/SIL testing environments, including test case development and execution
• Proficiency in automotive testing tools and data analysis
• Python or other coding language for test automation and analysis of data
• C-driving license for vehicle-based testing needs
• ADAS, Functioal safety, ISO26262 knowledge
• Strong analytical skills and a proactive approach to solving complex challenges
• Team-oriented with excellent communication and documentation skills
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply! For questions about the position, you are more than welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, 0733-908035 or patrik.artman@mpyascitech.com
.
Who We Are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we work together to create a culture in which you can be curious, inclusive, and authentic. We believe that true talent lies in individuals who are open to continuous development throughout their lives. With extensive industry experience and deep knowledge, we're creating a forward-leaning, innovative company-our way. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
8981395