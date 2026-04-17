System Test Engineer for Intercom, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you curious about how complex systems really work? Do you enjoy exploring, finding unexpected behaviors, and ensuring everything fits together seamlessly? If so, you might be the one we're looking for!
Our Intercom QA - System Test team at Axis is now looking for a System Test Engineer to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden. Intercom is part of the New Business organization - an area where we build innovative solutions for secure and intelligent Intercom products and systems.
Your future team
We're a dedicated group of test engineers and part-time students who make sure the entire Intercom system and products works smoothly as one.
We focus on system-level quality - stability, performance, security, usability - and, most importantly, the customer experience. We work closely with product manager/specialists, developers, and partners, exploring how all pieces fit together. Our work ranges from end-to-end and exploratory testing to partner support, performance measurements, and continuous improvements in how we verify our systems.
Get to know our QA organization:
Axis Communications * Meet Quality Assurance! - Jobcast | Podcast on Spotify
What you'll do here as a System Test Engineer
In this role, you'll take a broad view of quality - testing across software and hardware and always keeping the customer in mind. From time to time, this also means working hands-on with devices and lab setups to understand how everything connects.
You will:
Perform manual and exploratory testing to understand real customer scenarios and system behavior
Conduct end-to-end tests across multiple software components and integrations
Focus on stability, performance, security, usability, and user experience
Collaborate closely with developers, product specialists, and partners to identify and solve issues
Contribute to test strategies, test design, and ways of working for system-level testing
Explore opportunities to improve and automate our test processes
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for someone who loves to explore, learn, and understand how everything connects. You're passionate about quality and about making things work for the people who use them.
You have:
3-5 years of experience in software testing, with a strong focus on manual and exploratory testing
A customer-centric approach - you care about how the product is experienced in real life
A system mindset - you see both the details and the big picture
Great communication skills and enjoy collaborating with others
Interest in or experience with AI-assisted testing tools and techniques
Familiarity with automation or scripting tools
As a person, you are...
Curious and creative, always eager to learn something new
Passionate about delivering quality and value to our customers
Structured but not afraid to explore beyond what's expected
Open, communicative, and collaborative
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
If you're excited about this opportunity, apply today! For more information, contact our recruiting manager Hares Mawlayi, . Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB rebecca.masseck@axis.com Jobbnummer
9861711