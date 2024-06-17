System Study Engineer
2024-06-17
You will be part of Power Quality Global Center of Competence team in Västerås. FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission Systems) technology enables power system owners to increase capacity in the existing power system while improving electrical stability. As a result, more power reaches the customer with a minimum environmental impact and at lower investment costs compared to alternative solutions. Power Quality Global Center of Competence is now expanding the team which develops and delivers this state-of-the-art technology to customers in the global market. We are looking for you who want to be part of enabling grids for the future.
As a global leader in FACTS technology, we supply power quality solutions to customers all over the world. That is why we are looking for you who want to work with advanced technology in an international project-based organization. As a System Study Engineer, your mission will cover several technical areas, which provides great opportunities for varied and developing work.
Your main task will be to work with power system studies in various simulation platforms to analyze FACTS plants and verify their performance in the connected grid. Included in these studies are voltage regulation and operation during wide-area disturbances, power oscillation damping, sub-synchronous interactions, Geomagnetically Induced Current, failure investigations, advanced controller tuning and more. As our plants are built using advanced power electronics based upon the latest technology, we can offer great opportunities to strengthen your skills within converter technology and advanced automated control.
Your responsibilities
Undertaking various simulation studies individually or as part of a team on daily basis.
Making reports out of studies and presenting to customers.
Understanding customer needs by reading customer specifications and participating in customer meetings.
Coordination and communication with all disciplines involved in project and tender deliveries as well as in close connection to research and development activities.
Having ambition in learning and sharing critical knowledge in today's power system.
As Sweden is the Global Center of Competence for FACTS engineering within Hitachi Energy, you will be in frequent contact with the other engineering disciplines, sub-suppliers, project managers, customers and other Hitachi Energy units in an international environment.
Your background
You hold an M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering or similar.
You are experienced within power systems analysis and have at least five years of job experience in this field.
It is preferred that you have knowledge in several of the programs and tools we are using: RTDS, PSCAD, PSS/E, DIgSILENT PowerFactory, Matlab, EMTP-RV, etc.
It is considered as a merit if you have programming skills to prepare generic automated scripts, e.g. in Python and MATLAB, for running simulations in various studies.
It is considered as a merit if you have previous experience in modelling of windfarms and studying their stability in projects with the STATCOM application.
It is considered as a merit if you have previous programming skills in FORTRAN and DSL to develop models in PSS/E and PowerFactory, respectively.
It is considered as a merit if you have previous experience of working in tenders and are familiar with activities such as cost estimation, coordination with sales, understanding customer specification.
Since you will be working in an international environment it is essential that you communicate fluently in English.
Additional language skills are qualifying but not required.
Your competence in Synchronous Condenser Machine modeling and studies is a plus.
Your ability to work independently as well as in a team and to assume responsibility for given tasks is a key to success.
It is essential that you have good communication skills and can work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
We believe that you are a curious person with the ability to learn quickly and develop in the short and long term.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until 20th of August. Welcome with your application already today!
Recruiting manager Afshin Samadi, +46 107-38 52 94 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; . All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Renée Lundgren, +46 107-38 54 75.
