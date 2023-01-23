System Safety Engineer

We are looking for a System Safety Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
In this assignment as System Safety Engineer you will be working with the validation of Electrical Vehicles. You will be part of an agile team working with state of the art new technology. You are responsible for delivering system solution and SW functionality for the Inverters in electrified vehicles.
You will follow the safety goals and perform safety analysis to be able to define safety requirements with ASIL integrity within the subsystem. You will with the team secure the process according to ISO 26262.
Skills required:
• University degree within Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science or equivalent
• Skilled in System Documentation tools such as Elektra and Carweaver
• ISO 262626 and Safety Requirements.
• Skilled in: JIRA/ VIRA, AutomationDesk, ControlDesk , dSPACE, INCA, CANalyzer, CAPL script /Python.
• Minimum 3 years of verification and Testing of Vehicle in (Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Simulation and and Automation Test Rigs
• Valid driving license "B"
Personal skills:
• Positive "can-do attitude"
• good ability to prioritize between different tasks and can lead a team towards a solution within required deadlines.
• You can easily collaborate with others
• Excellent communicational skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Driven, business oriented and with a flexible mind set.
• You are also structured, data driven and have good documentation skills. Så ansöker du
