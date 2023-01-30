System Reliability Engineer
Nasdaq Systems Operations team is looking for an Application Engineer who can join us in managing and operating our modern technologies!
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What we offer
Operating our pioneering trading platforms you will be responsible for handling incoming issues, solving incidents, and proactively improving our systems. Performance testing and recovery procedures are performed for different releases. There are many different exciting projects as well that you will be part of, enhancing and introducing new improvements, products, and entirely new platforms.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with the global impact we create.
What you will do
Be part of all activities regarding our applications, such as the handling of incoming issues, incident solving, requirements, and launching of new releases.
Design, plan and deploy changes to our existing systems, as well as implement new solutions.
Plan and complete non-functional and performance testing.
Act as a specialist in operational issues, questions, and new requirements.
Take part in different projects regarding current and new customers.
Maintain operational documentation needed for second-line operation.
Lead projects and independently carry out our parts of large implementation projects.
We Expect
Experience in working with DevOps, System Administration, Network, Application Operations, or other related areas.
Demonstrated knowledge of Linux.
Knowledge of Scripting (Perl, Python, or Bash, etc.)
Excellent language skills in written and spoken English.
The ability to learn Nasdaq's systems combined with a great work ethic.
A degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent work experience.
What Would Be Helpful
Knowledge of Cloud, containers, and Kubernetes is meriting.
Experience working with sophisticated and time-critical technical solutions.
Resourceful in analysis and identifying solutions to support decision-making. Able to make decisions quickly with limited information in an incident or crisis management situation.
Submit your application in English as soon as possible as the recruitment process is ongoing.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
We offer our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonuses, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), a generous pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
