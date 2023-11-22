System Owner to world leading company

Do you want to be an active part in the work towards a sustainable future?

Are you passionate about working with future technology that will impact and make a difference on a global level?

Then I promise you'll want to read more about this position!

ABOUT THE ROLE

As a System Owner you will be working closely with the Product Owners in the team. Together you will be working in a SAFe methodology where you are involved in system integrations with other control units. You will primary be working in the company's internal system and platform.

A key aspect in this role is that you will be actively communicating with stakeholders both within the team, external teams within the company as well as external partners.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU

To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:

• Bachelor or Master's degree in relevant field

• Work experience as a developer

• Fluent in both spoken and written English

It is also meritorious if you have:

• Previous work experience as System Owner

• Experience from the Automotive industry

• Knowledge of the Swedish language

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE BELIEVE THAT YOU ARE:

To be successful in this role we believe that you are:

• A problem solver who is curious to explore new approaches

• Driven and communicative

• Flexible and comfortable working in a changing environment

OTHER INFORMATION

Start Date: According to agreement
Location: Stockholm area
Extent: Full-time
Employment Form: This assignment is a consulting assignment that extends over 12 months, with possibilities for extension or direct recruitment.

If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact A-hub.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10
Julia Nilsson
julia@a-hub.se

