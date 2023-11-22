R&D Junior UX Designer to ABB Robotics, Sweden
2023-11-22
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Robotics we have several R&D sites globally, and at the site in Västerås, all R&D engineering disciplines are represented, from software- to electronics- and mechanical development. Here we are developing next generation industrial and collaborative robots in close cooperation with our customers in a global environment.
We are now looking for an UX designer to focus on our handheld device for a specific project.
The role is located in Västerås and will continue for 3 month.
Your responsibilities
Drive the UX/design work with the handheld device
Collaborate with our developers
Create prototypes
Conduct user testing
Do user studies and interviewing of robot users to understand their needs
Your background
M.Sc in Interaction Design or Human-Computer Interaction
Entry level: 0-3 years of working experience
Knowledge in prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD
Communication and presentation skills in English
Independent, outgoing, ambitious, and goal-oriented are qualities we are looking for
More about us
Recruiting Manager Christer Mildton, +46 708 28 33 73, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Apply the latest by December 5, 2023. Please note that the recruitment is ongoing, the position might be filled before this date.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
