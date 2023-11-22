Business Analyst for our client in Gothenburg
Our client in the automotive industry needs a strategy and process-oriented Business Analyst/ PLM Solution Architect within Digital Core.
The client provides an exciting and cooperative work atmosphere where your skills will be vital in influencing the development of PLM procedures. In the role of a PLM Solution Architect/Business Analyst, you will have the chance to:
• Utilize cutting-edge tools in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).
• Lead the way in advancing PLM, Digital Manufacturing, and Simulation.
• Collaborate with dynamic teams to foster a culture of ongoing improvement.
• Play a key role in the growth and success of an innovative automotive company.
Job Assignments
As a PLM Solution Architect/Business Analyst, your main tasks will involve:
• Working closely with different teams to comprehend the business needs and offering guidance on PLM solutions for manufacturing operations.
• Serving as a bridge between business stakeholders and technical teams, making sure that requirements are well understood by both parties.
• Creating plans and structures for PLM solutions, with a specific emphasis on Siemens PLM software like Teamcenter, Active Workspace, and Easy Plan.
• Working together with agile teams to successfully implement, adapt, and set up the PLM solutions, guaranteeing smooth integration with both new and current systems.
• Utilizing your expertise in business analysis for PLM and Digital Manufacturing.
• Utilizing your deep understanding of the automotive industry to enhance efficiency and foster innovation in PLM processes.
Requirements
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field.
• Demonstrated experience as a PLM Solution Architect or Business Analyst in a manufacturing setting.
• Strong understanding of the development processes involved in Automotive Manufacturing.
• Proficiency in Siemens PLM software, including Teamcenter, Teamcenter Manufacturing, Active Workspace, and Easy Plan.
• Experience in working effectively in agile teams, emphasizing a continuous and collaborative approach to development.
• Business acumen in the automotive industry, including its unique challenges and potential opportunities.
• Expertise in BMIDE for data model customization and configuration within Siemens Teamcenter.
• Communicate fluently in English and possesses excellent communication abilities.
Skills
• Excellent ability to effectively communicate and work well with others.
• Ability to establish positive connections with colleagues, business partners, and other teams.
• A deep enthusiasm for promoting innovation in PLM processes.
• The capacity to excel in a changing and fast-paced environment.
• A dedicated focus on constantly gaining knowledge and improving.
Start of the assignment: 2024-01-01
End of the assignment: 2024-12-31
Deadline: 2023-11-29
Location: Torslanda or Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
