System Manager - Digital Sales - Kista,Stockholm
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a System Manager - Digital Sales
Job: System Manager - Digital SalesLocation:Kista, Stockholm, Sweden, andPosition Type: Full-time
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourSystem Manager - Digital Sales
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Join a dynamic IT department focused on enabling seamless online sales and supporting mission-critical digital services. As a System Manager - Digital Sales, you will be at the heart of managing the lifecycle and security of IT systems crucial to business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. Your problem-solving mindset and ability to navigate complex environments will be key in minimizing risks, ensuring compliance, and optimizing system performance.
Key Responsibilities:
-Coordinate and ensureadherence to Organsiation's global policies through lifecycle management of IT systems.
• Take overall responsibility for identifying, analyzing, and addressing risks and vulnerabilities, including fraud attempts.
• Collaborate closely with technical teams to assess and mitigate risks.
• Manage risk analyses, and impact assessments, and follow up on the implementation of security and operational policies.
• Oversee system permissions, applications in our CMDB (Configuration Management Database), and non-functional requirements like safety, availability, and performance.
• Coordinate across multiple teams and stakeholders, ensuring seamless communication and execution.
Requirements:
-Experience: Proven experience in coordinating roles within IT or technical environments, with a strong understanding of system management and security.
• Risk Management Expertise: Experience in managing and mitigating risks, particularly regarding system vulnerabilities and fraud prevention.
• Technical Understanding: Ability to collaborate with technical teams, understand risk analyses, and drive solutions.
• Structured & Independent Work Style: Ability to work autonomously, remain organized, and manage multiple tasks efficiently.
• Communication & Social Skills: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to drive coordination between diverse teams and stakeholders.
• Tools & Systems Knowledge: Familiarity with tools such as ServiceNow, Jira, and Teams.
Key Knowledge & Skills:
Risk ManagementLifecycle ManagementIT Security & ComplianceConfiguration Management (CMDB)System Permissions & Access ControlNon-Functional Requirements (Safety, Performance, Availability)Collaboration & Coordination across diverse teamsWhy Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at sandhya@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Sandhya Gedi sandhya@vipas.se +46720836371 Jobbnummer
9053130