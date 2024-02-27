System Infrastructure Architect
2024-02-27
Join Flower as our System Infrastructure Architect in Stockholm
What We Do
At Flower, we're leaders in enabling a sustainable future through our innovative energy solutions. Our Digital Power Refinery Platform acts as a virtual power plant, integrating a diverse range of generation, consumption, and storage assets to optimise electricity benefits across multiple levels and enable flexibility in energy systems. As we extend our groundbreaking services across Europe, we are looking to enhance our team with talented individuals passionate about making a difference.
The Team
As a key member of the Trading Implementation & Operations squad, the System Infrastructure Architect will play a crucial role in designing and implementing scalable, resilient, and high-performance infrastructure solutions for our code in AWS. The squad's mission is to optimize the value of assets by engaging in energy markets, covering ancillary services and wholesale electricity markets.
Join us in reshaping the future of energy trading as we collaboratively work towards sustainable and efficient solutions.
About the Role
As the System Infrastructure Architect, your responsibilities will include:
•
System Architectural Design:
• Design and implement scalable, resilient, and high-performance infrastructure solutions for our code in AWS.
• Maintain and document our system architecture, evaluating current architecture and identifying areas for improvement.
• Follow security principles and best practices in infrastructure design.
•
Cloud Guru:- Drive a culture of good practices around our code infrastructure, mentoring other team members and staying updated with in-depth knowledge of infrastructure components in AWS.
•
Project Management:
• Drive architectural improvements and ensure their successful implementation.
• Plan and execute infrastructure projects, including migrations and upgrades.
•
Collaboration and Communication:
• Communicate and interact with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, fostering effective communication channels.
•
Leadership and Strategic Thinking:- Lead the overall infrastructure strategy of Trading products, aligning infrastructure improvements with business objectives.
Who you are
To excel in this role:
• 5+ years of experience designing and developing system architectures.
• Extensive experience with AWS and a deep understanding of best practices for deploying and managing applications on AWS.
• Proven experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as AWS CloudFormation or Terraform for defining and provisioning infrastructure.
• Proficient in designing and implementing AWS networking solutions, including VPCs, subnets, security groups, and VPN connections.
• Familiar with containerization technologies such as Docker and container orchestration platforms like Amazon ECS or Kubernetes.
• Proactive, excited about collaboration, resourceful, and a self-starter addressing challenges with innovative solutions.
• Flexibility and adaptability to evolving technologies and changing business requirements.
Stand out with:
• Experience in managing multiple AWS accounts and implementing secure and scalable multi-account architectures.
• Deep knowledge of AWS services and building architectural solutions in AWS.
• Experience leading projects in the energy sector.
• Experience developing robust streaming solutions.
• Several years of experience in a fast-changing environment and rapidly scaling business.
What We Offer
Flower provides a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, and significant opportunities for professional growth and development. Join our team to play a key role in driving our success and shaping the future of renewable energy.
Location
While we value office collaboration, we also support remote work. Our office is located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, a few minutes away from the Gamla Stan subway station.
Apply
If you're passionate about system architecture, AWS, and driving sustainable solutions in the energy sector, apply now. Submit your CV and a brief motivational letter highlighting your experience and why you're excited to join Flower. The recruitment process involves meetings with our Talent Acquisition Manager, a technical interview with the team, and further discussions with our VP of Trading, and CEO.
