System Engineer within automation
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
Cambio has built an organization to deliver our products as a service. We are now looking for a System Engineer who wants to join our IT Infrastructure and Operations team and be part of deploying and improving the infrastructure for what is Sweden's largest electronic health record (EHR).
As a System Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and building the technical infrastructure and IT systems that support our products and services. You will also be responsible for implementing DevOps best practices and collaborating with development teams to improve the software delivery process.
You will work with designing and continuously improving the services we provide to the organization. The role focuses on building, operating, and evolving automation solutions. You will use systems such as GitLab, Ansible Automation Platform, and Artifactory as part of your daily work, collaborating closely with our itops organization and delivery organization.
A strong emphasis is placed on Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using Terraform, advanced scripting skills, and extensive use of Ansible primarily through YAML to design and run automations in highly critical environments. You will also have the opportunity to work with modern tooling and enjoy the freedom to choose appropriate technologies within your solutions, enabling you to drive innovation, reliability, and efficiency across the organization.
We offer:
Join a passionate group of experts working with modern technologies and industry best practices, where collaboration leads to real impact
A dynamic environment full of new challenges and a broad technology stack to keep your skills sharp and your work exciting
Technical freedom to influence the tools and technologies you work with, empowering you to craft the best solutions
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have great technical skills and have a keen interest in Infrastructure as code and software development. You enjoy putting together technical solutions with your team as well as developing and coaching the team further in your area of expertise.
You take pride in working together with others to solve problems and improve existing solutions. You are detail-oriented, organized, and able to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. To work proactive and take the initiative to identify areas of improvement comes natural for you, and along with your excellent communication and interpersonal skills that enables you to effectively collaborate with other teams and stakeholders, you have what it takes to make it happen. You also have a strong willingness to learn and stay up to date with the latest technologies and tools in the DevOps space.
At Cambio, we value initiative and personal growth. Our culture is built on Trust, Care, and Together - values we believe are important to both our work and our people. It's important to us that you recognize and identify with these values.
Requirements
Strong experience in infrastructure automation, e.g. Ansible or equivalent tools.
Solid understanding and hands-on use of Infrastructure as Code, preferably with Terraform
Proficiency in automation and tooling through scripting languages such as PowerShell, Bash, and Python
Fundamental knowledge of Linux and Windows operating systems from an operations and automation perspective
Basic to solid understanding of networking concepts relevant to infrastructure and automation
Experience working in or closely with software development environments
Experience delivering and operating automation in highly critical or sensitive environments
Fluent communication skills in spoken and written English
It's a bonus if you
Experience in CI/CD
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience from Azure, AWS or other public or internal cloud
Experience with OpenSearch or similar log frameworks
Experience with Java framework
Good communication skills in both written and spoken Swedish
Additional information:
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7694398-1985830". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://cambio.teamtailor.com
Sveavägen 44 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9896173