System Engineer Within Adas/ad
2024-06-11
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1). We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
We are now looking for several System engineers to strengthen our ADAS/AD team.
As a System Engineer you will work closely together with function owners and interfacing system engineers to ensure the design of one or several sub systems. You will secure and follow up the realization of the functions, the integration in architecture, the system design and the implementation and verification. You will also lead or support FMEA and Functional safety work (ISO26262) and follow up on analysis of the system/SW issues from production, aftermarket or integration testing.
Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience within Automotive
Experience in Requirements engineering, focus on breaking down and writing
Experience in CANoe/Canalyzer
Experience in SystemWeaver or other requirement management tool (Doors et al)
Good knowledge in Functional safety standards and their implementation (ISO26262) and FMEA
Fluent in English
Driver's license B
Experience from ADAS/AD is merited
Experience from DSA and JIRA is merited
Additional Information
We support your career development and professional growth. We offer a position in a stable company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
During the Summer Holiday our feedback can be delayed, we will get back to you as soon as we can.
Section Manager Jenny Ljungqvistjenny.ljungqvist@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Welcome with your application!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
