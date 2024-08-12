System Engineer/System architect
2024-08-12
The Art of Building Autonomous Warehouse Vehicles
From simple forklifts to advanced systems of guided and autonomous vehicles for transporting materials around the clock - our industry has gone through a significant change. In this role, you're a central part in this progress. Here at Toyota, we are in the midst of creating the next generation of autonomous warehouse vehicles, and your expertise is the key to our success.
If you are passionate about being part of an ambitious team focused on cutting-edge technology in autonomous driving and want the opportunity to develop and make an impact, this is your chance!
Your team and tasks to look forward to
Design system solutions for auto products, including hardware and software.
Define requirements and ensure standard compliance for the products.
Work closely with project and product management with technical development responsibility.
Work with technologies such as camera or lidar, e.g. positioning, localisation and vision perception.
You will be part of Toyota Material Handling Auto Solutions, consisting of approximately 60 people. As part of our systems team, you will work closely with project and product management as well as development teams to drive technical development forward and ensure that the products reach their goals. Your main focus is the vehicle, where you and your team are responsible for developing new models of the vehicle, as well as enhancing existing models and defining customer-specific solutions. In addition to the technology for the vehicle, you need to understand related systems, such as fleet and warehouse management. You work close to the end products as the test lab and production are placed just around the corner.
In this role you get to use your experience in systems engineering as well as your technical knowledge and creative ability to design system solutions for auto products, where both hardware and software are integrated to create optimal results. Furthermore, it is important to develop strategies for systems, subsystems and components together with driving innovation within your team and in collaboration with other functions within Auto Solutions. You will also be expected to monitor technological developments within our industry and related areas to ensure we are at the forefront with our products.
More about you
PhD or Master's degree in computer science or Master of Science in Engineering, or equivalent.
Experience in systems engineering with focus on software.
Experience and good ability to translate market requirements into product requirements and system architecture.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for candidates experienced in requirements management and functional safety, which involves carrying out fault mode analyses and risk assessments to ensure product performance and reliability. Desirable qualifications include knowledge and experience within ISO 3691-4 and functional safety ISO- 13849. We highly value collaborative teamwork and a proactive attitude towards knowledge sharing, along with a commitment to deliver high-quality results.
Application
Welcome with your application no later than 2024-09-08. We screen continuously, so don't miss out, send in your application today!
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact:
Eva Hådding, Software Manager, 0705 08 47 40
Mattias Arnsby, System Responsible, 0703 05 68 20
Daniella Möller, HR, daniella.moller@toyota-industries.eu
