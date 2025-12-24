System Engineer Electronics to Beyond Gravity Göteborg
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
At Beyond Gravity in Gothenburg, around 200 people work on the development and manufacturing of advanced equipment for use in space. Our main products include computers for launch vehicles and satellites, microwave electronics for telecom satellites, and antennas for communication between satellites as well as between satellites and Earth.
We are part of a global company headquartered in Switzerland, and together we are a team of 1,800 people across six countries, pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible. Our products are used to study the impact of climate change on Earth, support global communication, and explore the mysteries of the universe - we help improve life on Earth!
Your Crew
The engineering department in Gothenburg consists of around 60 employees plus consultants, working across several areas of expertise within electronics development. The System and Verification section includes chief engineers, system engineers, and verification engineers, and holds overall responsibility for the design and verification of our digital products, such as onboard computers and interface units. The section plays a central role in our projects, both in customer projects and internal product development, and is responsible for technical communication with our customers.
Your Mission
As an Electronics System Engineer you will provide system engineering expertise and service for electronics hardware systems, embedded processing systems and platform & payload solutions to development projects as well as series production programs in the satellite electronic solutions domain.
You will be responsible for the development of satellite onboard electronics systems, such as onboard computers and remote terminal units as well as ground electronics products on a system-/architectural-level.
The position includes, among other things:
Taking technical responsibility for major projects and solving difficult and often complex problems.
Owning the technical content of the work and having budget and schedule responsibility to complete tasks assigned through projects or internal developments.
Participating periodically in the bidding team for proposals and being responsible for the technical concept description, cost estimates, and development plans, as well as contributing to make-or-buy decisions.
Supervising the breakdown of work within development teams to ensure that overall goals and deliverables are met.
Discussing requirements and design at the system level with internal and external stakeholders to optimize solutions for market demands.
Coordinates development activities in and across product areas. Establishes a technical system solution for the envisaged project in line with the product road-map the work is based on.
Your Story
Has a broad and cross-competence profile that can support other roles within the development team like HW, SW or System design.
Has a good understanding of external trends within the field
Creates innovative concepts and solutions to technical challenges and new products
Knowledge about state-of-the art methods for execution of project tasks (e.g. agile methods)
Good system-level knowledge in all system development tools (e.g. Matlab, Doors, PSA, FMECA, DOSRAD, Reliability, etc.).
Fluent in English.
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us.
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Catarina Rio| catarina.afonsorio@beyondgravity.com
Please send your updated CV in English.
