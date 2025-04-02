System Engineer
Goismo AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Goismo AB i Göteborg
Goismo is looking for a System Engineer.
System Engineer to support on activities related to HARA, TARA and FMEA of new functionality.
Requirements: Cybersecurity and functional safety, ISO 21434, R155, R156.
Knowledge of FMEA and Functional safety ISO 26262.
Have worked with SW development before.
More general description.
Design electrical and electronics systems by identifying the purpose and aim of the system, the component interface, and system behaviors. Delivers according to defined methods, expected inputs and outputs. Lead system engineering in a technical team and play an active role in the delivery. Drive the work from an operational and short-term perspective. Integrate deliveries from others. Responsibility for securing quality and readiness before release. Participate in specification implementation and verification loops to secure system aspects of the solution. Secure that system and non-functional requirements are correctly implemented. Implement system architecture strategies and roadmaps up to the delivery in the end product.
Lead concept investigations with teams. Steer exploration of alternatives to establish a system level concept together with teams. Actively support product manager in clarifying needs of capabilities/enablers and breaking down those to features/enablers. Contribute to the development of technical roadmaps and system architecture roadmaps. Lead concept investigation with teams and take the concept for approval through different decision forums. Request technical concepts and system solutions. Manage the interfaces and non-functional requirements within the scope of, for example, agile release train.
On Senior level applies advanced knowledge typically obtained through education and work experience.
• Supporting junior team members and peers- Role model of lifelong learning, sharing knowledge and developing others as a trainer and/or coach
• May be digging deeper in own discipline, but is building broader Tshaped profile
• Developing influence and working confidently within the company
• Clear articulation of how he/she is creating value within their part for the TD/BA. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
E-post: harinder.singh@goismo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Goismo AB
(org.nr 559343-3419) Jobbnummer
9262462