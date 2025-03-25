System Engineer - Payload & Flight System
2025-03-25
Welcome to SSC - Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
Our services enable successful space projects in telecommunications, security, meteorology, positioning, research, earth observation, and other applications. With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace?
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as System Engineer in our Payload & Flight Systems team. We are looking for a dedicated Engineer who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
YOUR ROLE
As an employee at SSC, your role involves a responsibility to align with our company policies, guidelines and values in your actions. You contribute to the overall mission and goals of the division/group function by aligning with current priorities and fulfilling assigned tasks and responsibilities as needed.
Your main tasks:
• You will be responsible for the overall system technical solution and performance. This means that you will have a close co-operation with the Project Manager to ensure that projects are technically on target with respect to contractually agreed technical requirements as well as budgetary constraints.
• You will act as the main point of contact for technical and scientific topics towards external stake holders such as customers, suppliers and end users within the scientific teams connected to the projects you are involved in.
• As a System Engineer you will provide technical leadership and support to the SSC project team of highly skilled engineers within the disciplines mechanical-, electrical- and software engineering. This means that you will be involved in all technical aspects of the projects ranging from top level system design to the fine details of material and component selection.
WHO YOU ARE
• University degree preferred.
• Experience in any of the mechatronics, software or electronics technical disciplines
• Proficient in the English language
• Self-motivated, stable, collaborative, decisive, leadership, businesslike, structured, curious
• Basic understanding in mechatronics, software and electronics technical disciplines
WE OFFER YOU
• A unique opportunity to work with a variety of projects within the space industry.
• An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
• An international workplace is characterized by an open atmosphere and a challenging work environment that continues to evolve.
LOCATION
This is permanent position with 40 hours/week, located in Solna.
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, don't wait-apply today! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be conducted continuously. We kindly ask you to submit your CV when applying. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Please note that the job advertisement may close earlier than the stated deadline if we receive a high volume of applications. This allows us to ensure a fair and efficient recruitment process and give each application the attention it deserves.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
