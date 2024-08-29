System designer with knowledge in Cyber Security
2024-08-29
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a System Designer with expertise in Cybersecurity. You are a driven, structured, and self-motivated senior team player who will join their agile development team. You possess strong skills in software architecture and design and will contribute to developing their next generation of premium cars. You will be part of a group of around 15 engineers and collaborate with other architects, lead developers, POs/PMs, and stakeholders, both internal and external to the department.
Our client's department consists of approximately 120 people responsible for the Active Safety platform, enabling driver assistance and collision avoidance functions. They are also focused on making Autonomous Drive a reality for their customers. To achieve this, they work closely with various stakeholders, function design teams, software developers, and sensor teams developing state-of-the-art LiDARs, ultrasonic sensors, as well as cameras and radars. The team focuses on several core areas, including System Design, Software Architecture, and Software Integration & Verification.
Main Responsibilities:
Guide and support development teams in cybersecurity during the design of the next generation of Active Safety and Autonomous Drive systems.
Work closely with other teams and stakeholders to ensure system security from a cybersecurity perspective.
Qualifications:
Familiarity with relevant standards, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29, with experience in applying these to the development of secure automotive systems.
Ability to conduct TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessments) to identify potential vulnerabilities in vehicle systems and develop mitigation strategies.
Experience working with FMEA (Failure Mode and Effects Analysis).
Ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams (HW, SW & compliance teams), fostering collaboration to integrate cybersecurity measures throughout the vehicle development process.
Experience with Autonomous Drive (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Comprehensive understanding of critical systems, particularly in the context of autonomous vehicles or highly integrated systems with remote sensing capabilities.
Knowledge of in-vehicle network protocols (e.g., CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and their associated cybersecurity risks.
Understanding of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of software updates in connected vehicles.
Knowledge of data privacy laws (e.g., GDPR) and techniques for protecting sensitive information within vehicle systems and connected services.
A Master's degree in Electronics, Mechatronics, Software, or a similar engineering field.
More than 10 years of experience in system design for safety-related projects.
A valid EU Driver's license "B" is meritorious.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Experience with DevSecOps, including secure coding practices, threat modeling, vulnerability assessments, encryption techniques, key management, and secure communication protocols used to protect data integrity and confidentiality in automotive systems.
Competence in Security V&V, including penetration testing, fuzz testing, and other security validation techniques to ensure automotive systems are resilient against cyber-attacks.
Experience integrating cybersecurity in the supply chain, managing cybersecurity risks within the automotive supply chain, and ensuring that all third-party components and systems meet required security standards.
Experience with projects operating in an Agile environment.
Desired Attributes:
Passion and ability to share knowledge and information with others.
Ability to convey messages and express yourself effectively in English, both written and spoken.
A structured and pragmatic approach to work.
