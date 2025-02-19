System Designer for Energy Products & Grid
2025-02-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Within the Energy Products & Grid team, we are responsible for developing competitive solutions outside of the vehicle, ranging from wallboxes (home chargers) and energy storage solutions to Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) design and testing. We are part of the External Energy Systems area in the Energy Management organization within Engineering, working closely together with areas like EV Charging, HV Battery, App and Cloud teams. Together we are delivering AC- and DC-charging functionalities as well as energy management systems internal and external the vehicles. Technologies like V2G, Smart charging and Wireless charging are just around the corner!
The External Energy Systems area is growing and will play a more important role for Volvo Cars in the future. Our ambition is that Volvo Cars' customers shall have the opportunity to charge their vehicles in a sustainable and safe way, and the possibility to integrate with smart energy management systems. Part of this is to develop the best software & hardware quality and functionality in the market and to continuously evolve our way of doing this. This is where we want your help!
What you'll do
As System Designer in team Energy Products & Grid, you will design grid-compliant architectures, concepts and requirements on all product structure levels. Your responsibilities include ensuring regulatory compliance and certification readiness for grid-connected vehicle and charging systems, as well as verification, validation and testing of the systems or components.
Your role will involve analysing grid requirements, implementing compliance strategies, and supporting homologation and certification processes. You will handle grid testing, grid impact analysis, and work to obtain pre-certification and compliance approvals by collaborating with certification bodies. Finally, you will support vehicle programs and ensure uniform compliance and interoperability across our entire vehicle lineup in different grid environments.
This is a technical and hands-on position where you will lead testing efforts in our lab, integrating vehicles with grid simulators and chargers to validate grid compliance.
Other responsibilities:
* Integration of software and hardware in the energy ecosystem (e.g. electric vehicle, chargers, energy management systems, DSO interfaces etc.)
* Ensure grid code compliance for V2G system, working closely with power electronics team and the suppliers.
* Ensure grid-compliant hardware and software design for power conversion systems, inverters, measurement and communication systems, and energy storage systems.
* Lead and conduct grid code and product safety type testing.
* Collaborate with internal teams (software, power electronics, vehicle engineering) and external stakeholders (certification bodies and DSOs) to troubleshoot compliance issues.
* Perform HIL and real-world testing with electric vehicles and supply equipment to validate compliance against product specifications and project requirements.
* Research new power grid market entry requirements, staying updated with evolving regulations and standards.
What you'll bringYou are passionate about energy solutions and electric vehicles, both from a customer and a technical point of view. You have a high-level of engagement and a strong enthusiasm for this area. It is crucial to be good at cross-functional work and networking, since collaboration with internal and external stakeholders will be part of your daily work. You need to be structured and possess great communicational and organizational skills to guide the development in the desired direction.
Qualifications:
* BSc/MSc in Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems, Power Systems or a related field
* Previous experience from an OEM within home energy systems, such as EV charging, energy management, solar power or energy storage solutions
* Experience with modelling, simulations and testing of inverters
* Experience in software and hardware product development
* An innovative mindset
* Fluent in English (written and spoken)
