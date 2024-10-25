System Design Engineer
What you will do
At Volvo Buses you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
You will contribute to our world-class development and integration of electrical system solutions with the aim to reach our Zero City vision: zero emissions, zero noise, zero accidents and zero congestion. You will lead the development within the system architect area in our vehicles and will work closely together with different stakeholders within AB Volvo in order to achieve our customer's expectations.
The role consists in create and maintain vehicle communication matrices and document technical solutions as well as collaborating with function owners, software developers and integration engineers. You will work in engineering projects and be involved in all phases of the product development process, from advanced engineering to aftermarket.
Your future team
Our team currently consists of 12 committed engineers with different professional backgrounds, interests and history but with a common mindset: Develop ourselves and our products! On a constant basis, we try to improve our quality assurance and actively work with brainstorming & knowledge sharing in an effort to stay competitive and feel proud.
Our team plays a big and important role in the value stream of Platform Development - Electrical and Software Architecture where we are responsible for the development and integration of new functions and features in our vehicles. Having a global responsibility, the solutions developed within the team can be found in Volvo buses all over the world, helping millions of people every day to reach their destination. Imagine that as a legacy!
In our global responsibility, we cooperate with our sites in Mexico and Brazil, as well as with our Volvo-owned brand Prevost in North America. Together, we secure knowledge transfer and competence development in an effort to become an even higher performing team with passionate people.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
Becoming part of our team is easy. You just need to be a skilled team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills that is genuinely interested in product development and sharing your knowledge.
B.Sc. or higher education in Electrics or Electronics Engineering or similar is highly valuable as well as previous experience from design of embedded systems in electrical architectures within the automotive industry. Previous experience from the area within the Volvo Group is consider meritorious.
Since you have good engineering judgment and priorities, you have the ability and interest to technically support, lead and challenge colleagues in their work and their mindset. You like to share your passion for technical solutions, and you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills. As a person you are positive, you display driving force and have a structured way of working.
You will also be a part of the Electrical/Electronic Architecture within the Electrical & Software Architecture Department. Playing an important role in achieving program targets and your main responsibilities are:
• Drive the development of network solutions related to Electrical and Software Architecture
• Responsibility to specify and anchor user cases both with internal and external stakeholders
• Create, maintain and manage communication matrices and network requirements
• Lead and/or participate in early phase discussions for future development
• Identify and break-down requirements on system level
• Write technical reports and specifications for design solutions
Ready for the next move?
So how does this sound? Are you prepared to join us at Volvo Buses and be part of the company's future? Why not pay us a visit here in Arendal for a coffee, a chat or if you prefer, a digital encounter.
Diversity is very important for us at Volvo Buses, therefore we strongly encourage women to apply to this position.
