System architect SAP FI
2026-03-03
Job description
Randstad Digital is currently looking for a senior system architect for a consultant assignment with one of our clients. The assignment is initially until the end of February 2027.
In this assignment you will develop relevant business process in the SAP S4 Finance systems, manage solution design or configuration work together with the product team members, external partners and other relevant stakeholders.
Here you will work at our clients HQ in Mölndal, they are a global company that operates within the MedTech area, with leading products in their field. You will be part of a welcoming and highly competent team.
Responsibilities
Responsibility to drive and support the product team's overall mission with ownership of own and team's deliveries & performance of solution.
Drive deliveries in collaborates with the product team members to deliver on team commitments.
Delivers quality configuration & development work relating to IT- systems in scope. This includes estimation, planning and management of configuration work, development work or other tasks reporting on progress.
SAP Finance solution architecture and advisory
Documentation of functional and technical designs
Support in product activities, workshops, and configuration.
Contribution to deployment, testing, and hypercare activities
Continuous alignment with IT Finance product plans and product owner
Take an active part in the product team that manages the DevOps for the finance area
Qualifications
To qualify for the position you need to have a University Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology or similar.
You also need to have at least 7 years experience of SAP FI and strong hands-on experience in SAP S/4HANA Finance
We also expect you to have experience working with SAP Fiori apps, roles, and user experience design within Finance as well as experience from agile development and DevOps methods including of end-to-end Software Delivery Lifecycle processes.
have strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
You need to be fluent in English and have the ability to present new ideas, concepts, approaches and solution proposals.
We put a lot of emphasis on personal suitability and to be a match for this position you'll need to be collaborative, communicative and have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, especially in complex process environments.
