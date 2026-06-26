System Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will shape the architecture direction in a banking environment where stability, scalability, and clear technical governance are critical. In this role, you will proactively drive the vision and creation of IT architecture for one or more areas, making sure business goals and IT strategy move in the same direction. You will work across stakeholders and technical domains, turning complex needs into practical standards, principles, and roadmaps that support long-term change.
You will also help create alignment around trade-offs, risks, and target architecture in an organisation with a broad application and infrastructure landscape. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy influencing strategic direction while staying close to Azure-based enterprise design and implementation.
Job DescriptionYou will define and evolve architecture vision and roadmaps for one or more areas, aligned with business and IT strategy.
You will guide the use of architectural principles, standards, and best practices, and help govern common change initiatives in your area.
You will analyse stakeholder requirements, maintain an overview of the current application and IT infrastructure landscape, and identify gaps that affect the target picture.
You will support architecture decisions for enterprise applications on Azure AKS, enterprise databases on Azure Postgres, and Kafka-based integrations in Azure.
You will lead strategic discussions to reduce complexity, improve agility, lower risk, strengthen business capabilities, and create cost efficiencies.
You will build consensus across architects, business stakeholders, and technical teams by communicating complex concepts in a clear and understandable way.
You will advise stakeholders on architectural issues and support implementation of the target architecture across multiple areas.
You will deliver with high quality and support knowledge sharing and mentoring to strengthen the overall architectural capability.
RequirementsMicrosoft Azure certified (Azure Solutions Architect Expert), or similar experience.
Experience in design and setup of enterprise applications on Azure AKS.
Experience in design and setup of enterprise database on Azure Postgres.
Experience in design and setup of integrations using Kafka for applications in Azure.
Deep knowledge in one or more architecture domains such as Business, Information, System, Technical Architecture, or IT Security.
Strong business knowledge and strong software engineering understanding.
Very strong competence in IT solution architecture and solid competence in enterprise architecture.
Excellent conceptual thinking and the ability to guide stakeholders through architectural trade-offs and decisions.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7980299-2074102". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9981951