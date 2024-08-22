System Architect
Would you like to be part of a global and technically skilled team that plays an essential part in Verisure's success?
Do you love to solve both simple and complex problems, enabling endless possibilities for end-customer products and services? Are you a team player who appreciates a fun, supportive and inclusive environment? Then you should explore this System Architect opportunity in our Product Interaction (PI) team based at our beautiful office in Malmö.
About the job
In this job at Verisure Innovation, you will be responsible for organizing and driving the architectural work within PI, as well as collaborating with corresponding roles in other parts of the technology organization. This is a broad role with great opportunities to work in an international context, supporting us in our constant transformation.
You will be joining a collaborative team of 13 skilled and fun colleagues, led by Annette Skog a supportive and caring leader who always trusts her team to do their best. She's also a positive and social manager who likes structure and to get things done. As a team, we foster a positive and supportive work environment that cultivates a sense of unity that propels us forward.
Reporting to the manager of Product Interaction your work will have two main aspects:
* Internally within the PI team you:
+ organize, plan, and drive architectural work within the organization
+ support, coach and mentor others
+ analyze and document upcoming projects that will impact the team's areas of responsibility.
+ hopefully have some time to do some coding tasks as well
* Internally within ProdApps & Platform organization you:
+ participate and sometimes lead in the discovery and analysis/design of initiatives spanning multiple teams
+ participate in the work to develop and maintain a technical strategy within the department
About you
To enjoy and succeed in this role, we believe it's important that you can easily create trustful work relationships across all levels and that you can solve complex problems efficiently. You're good at collecting, analyzing, and evaluating information and suggesting the best approach and decisions. You communicate clearly, both verbally and in writing.
Also, great if you have:
* Several years of experience working with architecture across multiple systems
* Ability to work and operate tasks in a complex, uncertain, changing, and unknown environment
* Ability to lead smaller groups and projects
* Strong technical skills in Java, Kubernetes, Docker, Spring boot, MySQL, Cassandra, Dev ops experience, Rabbit MQ and/or Agile methodologies
You care about people, and you have a passion for sharing knowledge and learning with others. You also have a relevant education from the university, college or vocational university and you are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
If you don't meet all of the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe that you're the right person for us, we might just believe that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
