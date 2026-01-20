Swedish and Norwegian speaking Support Representative
2026-01-20
Zinzino is a global health tech company from Scandinavia, pioneering a new standard in personal health through advanced home health tests and scientifically proven nutritional supplements. Listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, the company's test-based, personalized nutrition strategy empowers individuals to take charge of their long-term health with science-based insights and targeted solutions. Its third-party validated products are available through direct sales distributors in more than 100 markets worldwide. Zinzino's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden, with additional offices across Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Zinzino is a global pioneer in test-based, personalized nutrition within the wellness industry. We're on a mission to bring the world back into balance-by inspiring health and wealth for our customers, families, and friends.
As we continue our rapid growth we e are looking for a Swedish-speaking Customer Support Representative with native-level fluency in Norwegian.
About the Role
At Zinzino, we believe in building personal, genuine relationships with our customers and partners. As a key member of our Support team, you will:
• Provide support via phone, email, chat, and forums to our Swedish and Norwegian speaking customers and partners.
• Occasionally assist with support for other European markets.
• Handle administrative tasks such as database updates and invoice case management.
• Manage registrations, deviations, and follow-up actions.
• Resolve complaints with professionalism and a solution-oriented mindset.
Where You Fit In
We're looking for a proactive and service-minded individual to join our team at one of our office location in Västra Frölunda (Gothenburg), Sweden. While full training on our systems and products will be provided, we're seeking candidates with the following background:
What You'll Need:
• Native-level fluency in Swedish And/Or & Norwegian (written and spoken). Danish is a merit.
• Fluency in English. Additional languages are a plus.
• Excellent communication skills with a problem-solving attitude.
• A positive, team-oriented mindset and the ability to handle challenges with a smile.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Previous experience in customer service or a similar customer-facing role.
• Familiarity with administrative and support-related tasks is a strong advantage.
Life at Zinzino
Working at Zinzino means joining a fast-growing wellness company with a global reach. You'll be part of an international, dynamic, and supportive team that values growth, collaboration, and positive energy.
Additional Information
• Start Date: As soon as possible
• Location: Västra Frölunda (Gothenburg), Sweden
• Schedule: Full-time, Monday to Friday, 08:00-17:00
• Base Salary: 25 000-28 000 Exact compensation may vary based on skills and experience.
How to Apply
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-apply today and take the next step in your career with Zinzino.
Let's inspire change in life-together. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zinzino Operations AB
(org.nr 556655-2658) Arbetsplats
Zinzino Jobbnummer
9695486