Sustainability reporting controller - Finance
2025-02-10
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
As Sustainability reporting controller in Finance, you will work with monthly reporting of sustainability data, in the Finance community, collecting the data from our legal entities worldwide and analyzing the quality and consistency.
The position includes:
*
Collect, analyze and review quantitative sustainability data
*
Ensure data is reported on time and with quality
*
Set up monthly reporting in sustainability system and manage accesses
*
Onboard new reporting controllers locally
*
Communicate with local finance controllers and central sustainability team
*
Create insights with sustainability data and financial data for internal use
The position is based in our headquarter in Lund. You will report to the Head of Finance Transformation.
Who are you?
You are a new or recent graduate within Finance and or sustainability. You are independent and goal oriented. You excel at building networks as you are going to work in a matrix organization with many contact points within the organization from all over the world. You love data and data analysis, and you take pride in creating meaningful insights of the data so others can understand and draw conclusions from it.
What you know
To be a potential candidate for the position of Sustainability reporting controller in Finance you need to have an academic exam in an area relevant to the position. In addition, you are interested in data and analytics. Excellent English skills is a must and it is appreciated if you have knowledge about ESG reporting.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value working in line with our values Team Play, Dedication, Respect and Exploration. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information, please contact:
Søren Hjorth Krarup, Head of Group Controlling & Finance Transformation,
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We are reviewing applications continuously, make sure to send in yours before February 24th, 2025. We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
