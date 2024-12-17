Sustainability Project Manager for Collective Action
2024-12-17
Job Description
Are you driven to create a fair and sustainable future? Do you want to work with sustainability and make a tangible impact on the world? The H&M Foundation is looking for a forward-thinking Project Manager for coordinating large collaborative programs that seek to support the textile industry to halve its greenhouse gas emissions every decade until 2050 while promoting a just transition for people and the planet.
As a Project Manager, you will support in running transformative projects, driving Collective Action for transformational change in the textile industry and beyond. You will collaborate closely with a wide range of different organizations, ensure seamless project execution, and strengthen our role as thought-leaders in sustainability, innovation and systems change.
Key responsibilities
Support in running our programs Saamuhika Shakti and Oporajita in close collaboration with the Program Directors, including grant making, project follow-up, revision of narrative and financial reports, external audit reports and KPIs, conducting due diligence and preparing legal agreements. Possibility of moving into other projects as per the team's needs.
Collaborate with a multitude of strategic and implementing partners, and co-donors, while maintaining clear communication with all stakeholders and ensuring the learnings are captured and shared.
Administrate documentation for our projects (project plans, evaluations, etc).
Contribute to identifying, exploring and developing new ideas into projects within the Collective Action area.
Manage and ensure execution of activities in collaboration with the Communication Team.
Contribute to events, workshops and other projects arranged by the H&M Foundation.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who brings both expertise and passion to the table. You will thrive in this role if you:
Have over three years of experience as a project manager in the non-profit sector. Experience in the private and/or social enterprise sector is a plus.
Have experience managing complex projects with diverse stakeholders.
Interested in social and environmental impact projects.
Excel in problem-solving, adaptability, and communication (fluent in written and oral English). Bring creativity, structure, and an entrepreneurial spirit to every challenge.
Are a team player who can also work independently to achieve goals.
Bachelor's or master's degree in relevant field.
Additional Information
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time role, based at the head-office in in Stockholm and you will report to Head of Collective Action.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We would like to receive your application at the latest by January 12th 2025. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
The H&M Foundation is a global non-profit headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Privately funded by the Stefan Persson family, we aim to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 through collaboration, innovation, and impact-driven projects. We tackle challenges across the ecosystem-climate, water, biodiversity, and beyond-to drive meaningful, lasting change. Learn more about H&M Foundation here.
