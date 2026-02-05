Sustainability Officer to Samsung
To Samsung we are currently looking for a Sustainability Officer who is curious, humble, and ready to grow in a challenging environment!
In this role, you will join a dedicated and dynamic team that includes a Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Manager who leads the team, an Environmental Officer responsible for environmental reporting, and an external Public Affairs consultant.
The role is a 12-month temporary position, covering parental leave, offering you the opportunity to contribute to impactful projects while gaining valuable experience in a global organization.
This role will achieve
As the Sustainability Officer, you will contribute to impactful initiatives by providing sustainability expertise for cross-divisional sales efforts, supporting marketing and communication activities, managing sustainability reporting, ensuring compliance with evolving legislation, and empowering internal teams. Your contributions will be pivotal in securing new business and fostering customer confidence in our sustainability leadership.
Job scope and key deliverables
In this role, you contribute to key sustainability efforts, including:
Leading cross-divisional sales support: Provide sustainability expertise and documentation for tenders, customer requests, contract processes, and more.
Supporting marketing and communication activities: Contribute to sustainability-related communications to e.g. customers, media, and internal stakeholders.
Managing sustainability reporting: Project manage the creation of Samsung Nordic's Sustainability report and take lead on other reporting activities, including quarterly GHG reports, Norwegian Transparency Act report, and external sustainability assessments (e.g. Ecovadis).
Ensuring compliance with legislation: Monitor and analyze upcoming Nordic and EU sustainability-related legislation that affects Samsung business.
Qualifications
Higher academic qualification in environmental engineering, sustainability, business, marketing and communications, or an equivalent field.
At least 2 years of practical experience in corporate sustainability, including areas such as environmental reporting and sales/marketing support.
A proven track-record of leading projects successfully.
Proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel with experience in presenting.
Fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
Experience in a global company is a plus.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and for a period of 1 year, with possible extension. Start date around 2026-05-01. Så ansöker du
