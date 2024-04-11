Sustainability Leader
2024-04-11
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people.
Job Description:
Sustainability is one of the pillars of IKEA Business Strategy to grow IKEA. Our aim is to establish trust with our Customers, Co-Workers, and Business Partners, through demonstrating the practical application of our commitment to having a positive impact on people and environment. This is further defined in IKEA's People & Planet Positive Strategy. We engage our Customers, Co-workers, and Business Partners in how we together, can work towards a more sustainable future and encourage people to both, work for us and shop with us.
We are now looking for a Sustainability Leader within the global organization IKEA Supply Areas.
The role of the Sustainability Leader includes leading the development and implementation of efficient and relevant ways of working and tools related to sustainability. You will also be responsible for developing and maintaining a network of internal and external stakeholders while providing a bridge for smooth communication and ensuring a cross functional collaboration.
You will also have main responsibilities such as:
Contribute to execution of sustainability agenda through the relevant functions.
Drive performance management agenda and enables high performance culture within the function / matrixes.
Contribute to defining wished position, initiatives and directions of Global Supply Area organization, lead and manage projects aligned with the Sustainability manager Global Supply Areas to enable sustainable business growth.
Lead the assigned sustainability process/es and actively contribute the planning and execution process including development of portfolio and project management.
Contribute and lead the special assignments within the Sustainability area of responsibility.
Qualifications:
We are looking for you that has extensive understanding of the different sustainability topics and how they relate to each other in the business. You have a passion for sustainability and the commitment for leading the transformation for IKEA to be the leader in a sustainable life at home.
We also look for great communication skills and leadership capabilities and that you have the ability to engage people while being proactive and result-oriented.
We also wish for:
• A university degree or work experience in sustainability related areas (environmental, human rights, industry specific, etc.) or general economics, engineering, or business administration.
• Understanding of the IKEA Concept, strategies, and IKEA processes.
• Good knowledge and understanding of sustainability related global trends and their impacts to the total business.
• Good understanding of different industrial setups, market specific conditions and macro-economic conditions.
• Good understanding of different supply chains and ability to identify the links to create, lead and execute sustainable business projects.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Knowledge of relevant IT tools.
Additional information:
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please submit your CV and letter of motivation in English, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 28th of April, 2024 and tell us why you would be a good fit.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager Rumiana Yonova at Rumiana.yonova@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the People & Culture Recruiter Ellinor Asschier at ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
.
