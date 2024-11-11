Sustainability Leader
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla administratörsjobb i Älmhult
2024-11-11
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - our customers, co-workers, and suppliers. The Supply Area assignment is all about enabling business, developing people and relations, and securing compliance. Supply Areas are places where co-workers and business partners connect to share, add value, and collaborate cross functional borders.
Supply Area North is the regional home for co-workers from different Business Units and Functions within Supply. With approximately 1400 co-workers in 4 offices (Älmhult, Malmö, Dortmund, and Kaunas) it is an inspirational environment with people and business in focus.
We are now looking for our next Sustainability Leader (Global Supply Areas assignment) that will report to Rumiana Yonova (Sustainability Manager, Global Supply Area).
Job Description
Sustainability is one of the pillars of IKEA Business Strategy to grow IKEA. Our aim is to establish trust with our Customers, Co-Workers, and Business Partners, through demonstrating the practical application of our commitment to having a positive impact on people and environment. This is further defined in IKEA's People & Planet Positive Strategy. We engage our Customers, Co-workers, and Business Partners in how we together, can work towards a more sustainable future and encourage people to both, work for us and shop with us.
The role of the Sustainability Leader includes leading the development and implementation of efficient and relevant ways of working and tools related to sustainability. You will also be responsible for developing and maintaining a network of internal and external stakeholders while providing a bridge for smooth communication and ensuring a cross functional collaboration.
You will also have main responsibilities such as:
Contribute to execution of sustainability agenda through the relevant functions.
Drive performance management agenda and enables high performance culture within the function / matrixes.
Contribute to defining wished position, initiatives and directions of Global Supply Area organization, lead and manage projects aligned with the Sustainability manager Global Supply Areas to enable sustainable business growth.
Lead the assigned sustainability process/es and actively contribute the planning and execution process including development of portfolio and project management.
Contribute and lead the special assignments within the Sustainability area of responsibility.
Qualifications
We are looking for you that have passion for sustainability and the commitment for leading the transformation for IKEA to be the leader in a sustainable life at home. You have deep understanding of how the different sustainability topics relate to each other in the IKEA business. With great communication skills you make complex matters easy for the many and you demonstrate your leadership capabilities through engaging, inspiring and coaching people while being proactive and result oriented.
We also wish for:
• University degree or work experience in sustainability related areas (e.g. environmental, human rights, industry specific)
• Understanding of the IKEA Concept, strategies, and IKEA processes.
• Great knowledge and understanding of sustainability related global trends and their impacts to the total business.
• Good understanding of different industrial setups, market specific conditions and macro-economic conditions.
• Solid understanding of different supply chains and ability to identify the links to create, lead and execute sustainable business projects.
Additional information
Please note, this position permanent and based in Älmhult, Sweden.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please submit your CV and letter of motivation in English, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 26th of November, 2024 and tell us why you would be a good fit.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager Rumiana Yonova at Rumiana.yonova@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the People & Culture Recruiter Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously so do not hesitate to send in your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9005817