Sustainability Expert
2024-06-05
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you consider yourself to be a doer, with a can-do mindset and a strong passion for sustainability? An exciting opportunity opens within Service Supply Network where you will join a challenging position and become an important player for Tetra Pak's future!
Services Supply Network (SSN) is the organization within Tetra Pak (TP) Services which purchase and distribute spare parts and other physical goods to the full TP customer base, mainly with global parcel, road and air freight carriers. A key success factor to keep our customers satisfied with the service we provide is to have an efficient, professional and customer centric function globally. To fulfill the needs today we have 9 distribution centres globally and four regional sales administration centres (SAC), where SSN have focus on making sure the customers located in the markets get superior support to run their operations in the best way.
We are now looking for a talented Sustainability Expert to join our team, with a well-rounded profile that brings analytical skills, an interest in daily operations, reduction of CO2 emission and KPI development. It is also important to manage expectations of internal and external stakeholders and to have a strong belief in the ability of Sustainability to create value for our customers, people, planet.
This role is a nice blend of both short term operational and long-term developmental challenges, and since it is a new role, you will be in the driving seat having great opportunities to impact and shape the way of working.
The position is permanent, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
On the operations side, you support/drive together with our nine global sites to become excellent in reduction of waste, re-use and recycling of packing materials and used spare parts. Another important aspect is to support the Logistics Solutions team with actions to reduce the CO2 emissions over time to reach the company targets of 2030. The role also includes to work as partner towards our central ESG implementation team and to develop and implement KPI:s and standard operating procedures to make the sustainability approach consistent in our global distribution network.
On the analytical side, you will work with developing our sustainability follow up with various challenges that require strong analytical skills including:
Analytical follow up on data sets
Setup and KPI:s and follow ups on sustainability performance
Create solutions to the problems that are identified
Work with stakeholders (both internal and external) to drive the solutions to success
Secure the ESG requirements are fulfilled (setting up a cockpit)
We believe you have
A specific significant sustainability education, preferably a university degree
3 to 5 years of sustainability expert experience, preferably from a global organization
Strong analytical capabilities
Ability to work with both internal and external stakeholders
Basic Project Management skills
Excellent in execution
Fluent in written and spoken English
Good skills in MS Excel and PPT
Knowledge of SAP and Power BI is considered as an advantage
We believe that you are used to work with cross organizational communications, improvements, and implementations. Experience from a global distribution network is beneficial. Other key strengths are to successfully work in a multicultural environment in a co-operative manner as well as having good communications skills. We believe you have a track record of finding and implementing improvement opportunities within the operational area. You have a can-do mindset and a strong drive to not just take initiatives, but to execute and implement.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
and at this film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxz5GKKMBVM
This job posting expires on 2024-06-19.
To know more about the position contact Pontus Holm at +46 46 36 3783
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
