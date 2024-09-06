Support Technician Second Line for Aerospace& Defense Company
We are currently seeking a skilled Support Technician Second Line for a one-year consultancy assignment, which will start in October.
The company is a global leader in providing advanced security solutions, dedicated to making the world a safer place.
Role Description:
We are seeking a consultant for our second line support team, where you will be responsible for resolving user issues and handling requests through phone and remote management tools. You will have access to a knowledge database for documenting solutions. The role involves working with a team of approximately 20 people.
Responsibilities:
• Systematically troubleshoot and resolve user issues.
• Utilize and manage ticketing systems.
• Provide support in a Microsoft environment, Active Directory.
• Document solutions and contribute to our knowledge base.
• Potentially join the VIP support team, requiring strong communication skills and the ability to work on-site
Requirements:
• At least 2 years of experience in end-user support.
• Proficiency in Microsoft environments, Active Directory, and ITIL.
• Basic knowledge of infrastructure, servers, networks, SCCM, and databases.
• Strong troubleshooting, documentation, and teamwork skills.
If you are passionate about Second Line Support, and you possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply. Please note that ongoing screening will take place, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
