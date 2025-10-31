Support Agent - Finance & Invoicing
Join Telavox as a Support Agent- Finance & Invoicing At Telavox, we're looking for a Support Agent to be the go-to expert for finance-related inquiries, ensuring our customers' financial processes run smoothly and efficiently. You will handle tickets, support your colleagues, and help drive improvements in our billing and finance processes. You will be a part of our customer support team and will work both with finance-related inquiries and technical-related inquiries. We're looking for someone who's a mix of both finance and technical support! Our customers range from small companies with 10 employees to our largest Enterprise clients, which means the finance-related questions and challenges vary widely. If you enjoy solving financial issues, taking ownership of processes, and working in a collaborative environment, this role is for you! The location of the role will be at our new, vibrant office, Gjuteriet, in Västra Hamnen, Malmö, where you'll join a dedicated team of Support Agents. We work closely together, share knowledge, and continually develop our skills to deliver top-notch service.
About the job
As a Support Agent, you will ensure our customers maximize the benefits of Telavox's services from a financial perspective. Your primary responsibility will be handling complex finance tickets, managing escalations, and supporting smooth billing runs before invoicing. You will act as the subject matter expert for Partner Finance processes, driving resolutions both internally and with external stakeholders. When needed, you will also work with our technical support team and help out with technical issues.
A typical day in this role involves:
Taking incoming calls from first-line support and solving finance/technical issues
Responding to tickets within 1 working day and documenting all cases professionally
Escalating system bugs
Collaborating with Customer Success, Finance, and other internal teams
Sharing knowledge and best practices to help colleagues resolve finance issues efficiently
Owning the process of Partner-related escalations and working with Engineering to find the best solutions
About you
We're looking for someone who enjoys handling finance-related challenges, has a problem-solving mindset, and is comfortable taking ownership of complex issues. You enjoy collaborating with colleagues, learning new processes, and supporting continuous improvement in a dynamic environment.
Competencies:
Experience in customer support, finance, or a similar role
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Strong problem-solving skills with a hands-on and solution-focused approach
Excellent communication skills and comfort handling customer interactions
Good understanding of financial processes and IT systems
Able to work independently and collaboratively
Eager to share knowledge and contribute to team development
You thrive in situations where you can make a real impact on customer satisfaction and internal processes while continuously developing your expertise in finance-related support.
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
